Long queue snakes around VivoCity for Ben & Jerry’s ‘Free Cone Day’ on 16 April

Ben and Jerry’s customers line up for ‘Free Cone Day’

The popular Ben and Jerry’s annual ‘Free Cone Day’ has once again attracted a horde of eager ice-cream lovers who are hungry for a free cone.

The event, which is celebrated in 72 cities around the world on Tuesday (16 April), drew long queues at its VivoCity scoop shop.

Dessert lovers were seen waiting in a long and winding line at the mall in Harbourfront to get their hands on the popular sweet treat.

Free ice cream draws long queue

Located on the second floor of VivoCity, this Ben and Jerry’s scoop shop is the only place Singaporeans can redeem their free ice cream.

The ice cream brand had released a Facebook reel ahead of ‘Free Cone Day’, showing customers exactly how to get to the VivoCity store.

Singaporeans clearly had no issues locating it, evidenced by the long queue spotted that day, which stretched past multiple stores.

Another Facebook user took the time to record the length of the snaking queue around VivoCity.

Some people were spotted already holding a free cone and seemingly lining up for another one.

Second free giveaway after Covid-19

2024’s ‘Free Cone Day’ will be the second time Ben and Jerry’s has hosted the popular event since the Covid-19 pandemic.

After a four-year hiatus, Ben and Jerry’s returned with its free giveaway last year, which also drew out long lines.

The first ever Ben & Jerry’s Free Cone Day was launched in 1979 in the United States, to thank its fans for the support they showed during its first year of business in a renovated gas station in Burlington, Vermont.

Today’s ice-cream giveaway will run from 12pm to 8pm on Tuesday (16 April).

Here’s how you can get to Ben & Jerry’s at VivoCity:



Ben & Jerry’s @ VivoCity

Address: 1 HarbourFront Walk, #02-K1, Singapore 098585

Opening hours: Mon 12pm-8pm, Tues-Sun 12pm-10pm

Nearest MRT: HarbourFront Station

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Ndee Fern on Facebook and @benandjerrysg on Instagram.