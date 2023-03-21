Jurong Hawkers Offer Free Prawn Mee During Ramadan For Customers In Need To Break Fast

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Jurong Hawkers Give Out Free Prawn Mee For Ramadan

For a month every year, Muslims in Singapore fast from sunrise to sunset daily throughout Ramadan.

To help those in need in the community during this period, a husband-wife duo in Jurong is providing free meals.

The hawkers of Deanna’s Kitchen recently announced that they would be handing out free bowls of prawn mee.

The initiative will take place at their Jurong East outlet.

Deanna’s Kitchen hands out free prawn mee to folks in need

On Monday (20 Mar), Ms Deanna of Deanna’s Kitchen announced the initiative on her personal Instagram page.

In the coming month of Ramadan, she and her husband, Mr Asri, will be giving out free bowls of prawn mee “for anyone who needs it”, “no questions asked”.

Each person can claim one free bowl although there will be a 30 cents charge for takeaway orders.

“It will be our pleasure to be able to feed our community in need to break their fast during this blessed month,” they said.

Not the first time giving back

Last year, they had a similar initiative during Ramadan and it seems like they don’t plan to stop.

Hopefully like the initiatives before, many will benefit from their kind gesture.

Here’s how you can get your hands on a bowl, or two, of their noodles:



Deanna’s Kitchen Jurong East

Address: 214 Jurong East Street 21, Padi Emas Coffee Shop, Singapore 600214

Opening Hours: Tues-Sun, 4pm-8pm (closed on Mondays)

Nearest MRT: Jurong East Station



Do note that their Ramadan hours are as stated above.

If Jurong is too far for you, they also offer doorstep delivery through their website.

Good job helping those in need

Kudos to this pair for the work that they’re doing for the community.

If you know of someone who might benefit from this initiative, share this news with them.

