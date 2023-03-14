Booking Required At 10 S’pore Mosques For Nightly Tarawih Prayers During Ramadan

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

10 Singapore Mosques Will Require Booking For Tarawih Prayers During Ramadan

Ramadan is slightly more than a week away, and besides the popular bazaars, mosques across Singapore are also getting ready for the fasting month.

Though most procedures have returned to normal, the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS) announced yesterday (13 Mar) that nightly prayer slots at 10 popular mosques will still require advanced booking.

Congregants who wish to visit these mosques can start making their reservations from Thursday (16 Mar).

67 mosques will host Tarawih prayers during Ramadan

Tarawih prayers are nightly prayers specific to the Islamic holy month of Ramadan. Typically carried out after the Isha prayers, many devotees in Singapore often flock to the mosques for worship.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Muslims in Singapore had to book prayer slots in advance to adhere to capacity limitations and for everyone’s safety. But now that the Government has eased all measures, such steps are no longer necessary.

According to MUIS, 98,550 spaces will be available across 67 mosques during Ramadan for people to conduct their Tarawih prayers.

Of these, however, 10 mosques will require booking due to high demand.

10 popular mosques require booking

The mosques that require bookings are:

Al-Islah (Punggol)

Al-Istighfar (Pasir Ris)

Al-Taqua (Jalan Bilal, near Siglap)

Darul Ghufran (Tampines)

Tasek Utara (Bristol Road, near Farrer Park)

Al-Abrar (Telok Ayer)

Darul Makmur (Yishun)

Yusof Ishak (Woodlands)

An-Nur (Admiralty)

Al-Khair (Choa Chu Kang)

Visitors to the above mosques can start making their booking via this link from Thursday (16 Mar). They may book their slots throughout Ramadan in advance.

Most mosques will offer dedicated spaces for female congregants, so families who want to carry out their prayers at the mosques together can certainly do so.

During the last 10 days of Ramadan, the Qiyamullail late-night prayers will also be conducted at mosques across the country. No bookings will be needed for these sessions.

Congregants urged to maintain good hygiene practices

In the press release, MUIS also urged congregants to keep up with good hygiene practices such as washing hands and bringing their own prayer mats when they carry out their religious obligations at the mosque.

Additionally, the council thanks the community for its patience and cooperation in the journey to resume more activities in mosques in a safe manner.

Hopefully, with these measures in place, prayers during the fasting month will go smoothly and safely for everyone. We wish all Muslims a blessed Ramadan ahead.

Featured image adapted from Wikimedia Commons.