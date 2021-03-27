Sentosa Extends Free Entry Till 30 Sep 2021

Parents with young children have probably had your share of fun over the recent March holidays, with the slew of events and places to experience.

If you’re already wondering what else you can do on a budget for the coming months, look no further than Sentosa, as they’re extending their free entry promo.

Source

Previously slated to end on 31 Mar, the free entry via Sentosa Express or drive-in will now last till 30 Sep 2021.

Free entry to Sentosa till 30 Sep

Since childhood, trips to Sentosa were a treat for many of us, almost like a mini getaway from the rest of Singapore.

Besides the beachside escape and attractions, the fact that we have to pay to enter the island makes it all the more of a vacation spot than a casual stop on a regular day.

For visitors who enter via your own vehicles or the Sentosa Express, there’s good news for you — entry is free until 30 Sep.

Source

Sentosa has extended the promo from its initial 31 Mar end date, so we can have more time to enjoy the deal.

Plan family activities for upcoming school holidays

The promo is great for families who’d like to visit the island together, as this means substantial savings on entry passes.

That money could go into tickets or activity passes at Sentosa itself, so the entire fam can have a good time there.

Source

Deals throughout the year are available on Sentosa’s website here, so you can decide what to do when the June and September school holidays come.

Special bundles, free treats, and discounts are just some of the perks you’ll get to enjoy, so browse and pick wisely.

Have a whale of a time with the fam at Sentosa

Due to travel restrictions during the Covid-19 pandemic, we haven’t had much choice but to explore our country like a tourist.

Now that we’re rediscovering it in a whole new light, there’s no harm in reliving fun experiences at vacation-worthy spots like Sentosa.

Jio the whole fam or your BFFs for a beach getaway, and treat yourselves to a well-deserved break.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from William Cho on Flickr.