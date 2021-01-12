Mummy Yummy Seeking Volunteers To Help Free Tuition Programme

Many students in Singapore have the luxury of going for tuitions when they struggle with their academics. However, not everyone’s in such a fortunate situation.

On Sunday (10 Jan), volunteers from Mummy Yummy Singapore were conducting charity house visits when they apparently encountered children struggling with their studies.

Seeing how some of their parents were worried when they can’t help or afford tuition, Mummy Yummy took it upon themselves to set up a free tuition programme to help them.

Now, they are seeking volunteers to help tutor these underprivileged students.

Free tuition programme for underprivileged students

Besides being a hawker selling affordable vegetarian meals, Mummy Yummy also engages in regular charity work, making house visits and bringing piping hot meals to households that need them most.

On some recent visits, they took notice of children struggling with their studies, causing their parents to worry.

Many of these parents apparently could not help with their child’s academics and are also unable to afford tuition for them.

To aid them, Mummy Yummy decided to set up a tuition programme providing free tuition for their beneficiaries.

Under the programme, primary and secondary school students will receive 1-to-1 tuition for free.

Currently seeking volunteer tutors

Upon signing up, Mummy Yummy will help these students look for suitable tutors to pair them up with.

Tutoring sessions will usually be conducted in students’ homes unless they are not conducive for tuition. In that case, these sessions will be at the tutor’s home.

Currently, Mummy Yummy is reaching out to the public as they seek volunteer tutors to help with the programme.

If you’re interested to help out, you can sign up here.

Kudos to Mummy Yummy for helping those in need

Kudos to Mummy Yummy for this incredible initiative, they have truly gone above and beyond to extend a helping hand to those in need.

Indeed, education is our most valuable resource. Every student deserves to be on equal footing and receive the help they need, regardless of their background.

So if you have some time on your hands and hope to help out in a meaningful way, do contact Mummy Yummy at 9271 2384 or mummyyummyyouth@gmail.com to find out more.

