Taylor Swift fan tossed friendship bracelets to Travis Kelce who sat nearby at S’pore National Stadium

Fan tosses friendship bracelets to Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce

Instead of just being starstruck at the sight of American footballer Travis Kelce, a Taylor Swift fan kept her cool and tossed two friendship bracelets to the singer’s boyfriend.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end gamely accepted the tokens, though he didn’t quite make a championship-worthy catch the second time.

Nevertheless, Kelce was all smiles as he interacted with the Swiftie at the National Stadium stands in Singapore.

Swiftie gives Travis Kelce friendship bracelets

TikTok user Cxy Mercado aka @cxysauce posted a video of her interaction with American footballer Travis Kelce on Saturday (9 March).

According to the caption, the clip captured a scene from Night 5 of ‘The Eras Tour’ in Singapore the evening before (8 March).

During the show, Cxy was in Row N of Section 435, which was within CAT 3.

Speaking to MS News, Cxy said that she and her friend spotted a man whom they thought looked familiar. When they realised it was Swift’s boyfriend Kelce, they couldn’t believe it at first.

The footballer was going in and out of the suite for some time but when he returned to his seat at one point, Cxy tried to shoot her shot.

She signalled to Kelce who gave her the green light to toss a friendship bracelet his way.

After he caught the first one like a pro, Cxy exclaimed that she wanted to give one more and pitched it towards him.

The second bracelet didn’t make it quite far enough for Kelce to catch but he still smiled as a sign of appreciation while reaching over to pick it up.

Cxy, meanwhile, apologised sheepishly for the throw, as she turned back to the camera with the widest grin.

Kelce was sweet, respectful & all smiles: fan

Describing her interaction with Kelce, Cxy told MS News: “He was so sweet, so grounded, so respectful and just all smiles.”

Knowing he was sitting so close behind her and her friend made it hard to focus on the show, but at the end of the day, the fans were just happy to see Kelce supporting his girlfriend.

“He was dancing, cheering, vibing, singing along, just so, so wholesome,” Cxy recalled.

The 28-year-old Filipino who works in Communications in Abu Dhabi and flew to Singapore for the concert certainly marks the experience as a memorable one.

She quipped: “I was enchanted to see/meet both of them (although not personally of course). Still head over heels just thinking about it. I rewatch the video every time I turn on my phone.”

Featured image adapted from @cxysauce on TikTok.