US Burger King Manager Allegedly Serves Fries From Trash Bin To Customers, Arrested For Food Tampering

Manager Of Burger King Outlet In South Carolina Accused Of Serving Fries From Trash Bin

The smell of freshly fried fries in a fast food restaurant not only entices customers but also serves as an assurance that the food is made-to-order.

Over in the US, however, the manager of a Burger King outlet seemingly used the smell and sight of fresh fries as a disguise to trick customers.

39-year-old Jamie Major allegedly took fries from the trash and topped them up with fresh fries before serving them to customers.

The manager has since been arrested and charged with malicious tampering. She faces up to 20 years’ jail if found guilty.

2 women arrested after confronting Burger King manager

According to Daily Mail, the case first came to light on 9 July when two customers saw Major picking fries from the trash and serving them to customers.

The incident reportedly happened at a Burger King outlet in South Carolina.

Seeing the disturbing act, the pair confronted Major, causing a scene.

Police later arrested them for disorderly conduct after ignoring officers’ advice to calm down.

They even had their mugshots taken at the county jail.

Burger King manager faces malicious tampering charge

Two days later on 11 July, Burger King Headquarters informed the police that they suspect Major had been serving fries from the rubbish bin.

In light of her antics, the police listed the two women they arrested earlier as victims of Major’s crimes instead.

According to the Daily Mirror, Major is accused of picking out fries from the trash bin, adding them to a container of freshly cooked fries, and covering them with fresh fries on top.

In response to Fox Business‘ queries, a Burger King spokesperson said the allegations against Major “do not align to the brand’s commitment to quality food and service”.

The fast food chain has since fired her.

The court charged the 39-year-old on Monday (17 July) with malicious tampering. If found guilty of the crime, she faces up to 20 years’ jail.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps and Destiny USA on Facebook, for illustration purposes only.