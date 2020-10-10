Getaholic Malaysia Has Gaming Airpods Case With Old School Tetris Battles & Pixelated Racing Games

Before the existence of smartphone mobile games, we used to entertain ourselves with pixelated games. Though games of today no doubt fare better in the graphics department, its retro counterparts never fail to bring back good memories.

On Saturday (10 Oct), Getaholic Malaysia – a retailer of gifting products – launched an old-school gaming case that can snuggly fit our AirPods Pro charging case.

The unassuming case has old-school Tetris battles, shooting games, memory challenges, and many more.

Here’s a look at the stylish AirPods case that evokes nostalgia, turning our AirPods case into a ‘time machine’.

Gaming AirPods case comes with buttons and joystick

With the gaming AirPods case, our AirPods Pro charging cases get a ’90s upgrade that we never knew we needed.

The ingenious item has a protective cover that protects our valuable AirPods Pro from scratches, bumps, and dirt.

Unlike our bland consoles, this version got an adorable revamp that will warm the cockles of your heart. The pastel pink edition has a cute cat while the yellow one stars a smiling dog.

A closer look at the cases reveals paw-sitively charming buttons that will remind us of our furry friends back home.

Has 26 built-in games

A product listing on Amazon Japan claims the handy device comes with 26 built-in games.

These include:

Bury block games

Fighting Devil

Frog Crossing River

Match Game

Memory Challenge

Racing Game

Shooting Game

Tank Battles

Tetris Game

No need to be bummed whenever your AirPods or iPhone need charing. With numerous games in the case’s arsenal, this is an entertainment hub packed into a handy box.

S$27.72 per gaming case

The retro gaming AirPods case is currently available for S$27.72 on Getaholic’s online store.

Besides pink and yellow, the cases also come in 2 other colours – black and red – which perhaps suits those who love rocking the hypebeast style.

The site also offers worldwide shipping so you can get the unconventional product delivered right to your doorstep.

You can learn more about the product by checking out their product page or website.

Paw-sitively endearing AirPods case

We’ve seen our fair share of AirPods cases of late, but this product truly stands out from the pack with its unique features.

Besides its endearing visuals, the case also allows you to play games to kill time while reliving your childhood memories with life-long gaming buddies or siblings.

Featured image adapted from Instagram.