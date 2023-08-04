George Goh Submits Eligibility Papers On 4 Aug, Says Binders Signify Years Of Hard Work

George Goh Submits 3 Volumes Of Eligibility Documents On 4 Aug

Mr George Goh, one of Singapore’s presidential hopefuls, submitted his eligibility forms today (4 Aug) at the Elections Department (ELD).

Arriving sharply at 10am, Mr Goh was accompanied by his wife, Ms Lysa Sumali.

Instead of rushing straight into the office, however, he took the time to greet the throng of supporters who had braved the morning heat.

Mr Goh then carried three thick binders of papers into the office, which he described as years of hard work.

Georg Goh submits documents at Elections Department

On Friday (4 Aug), Mr Goh made an appearance at the ELD to clear an important hurdle in the presidential elections process.

The documents he submitted today will determine whether or not he will qualify to run for the upcoming elections.

Sharply dressed in a suit and tie despite the weather, Mr Goh came prepared with three thick binders of documents.

“These are the documents I’m going to submit to the Elections Department,” he said as he cradled the stack of files.

Mr Goh shared that in the files were documents of his work over the “many years”.

These documents, [are] in my heart ok? It’s important to me. When I see these documents, it’s hard work.

The 63-year-old appeared to be filled with emotion as he said those words.

Says a huge burden has been lifted

Speaking to the press after submitting his papers, a beaming Mr Goh shared that he felt as though his burden had been lifted.

No longer lugging the three heavy volumes, he then took the time to greet every supporter — yet again.

One of his supporters, Mr Razali Omar, spoke to MS News about Mr Goh’s character during the period they had worked together.

At the time, Mr Goh had collaborated with Mr Razali in his capacity as the Non-Resident Ambassador to Morocco.

He cited an instance when Mr Goh took the initiative to Whatsapp him for his availability, although the former was likely busier.

Meanwhile, Ms Koh, Mr Goh’s ex-employee from one of his many companies, also said that he’s always willing to sit down and give advice.

It’s no doubt that Mr Goh is well-loved by the many people who’ve worked alongside him.

The presidential hopeful left the ELD amidst chants of “Go Go George Goh” and “George Goh for president”.

He will also be holding a press conference later today.

All images by MS News. Photography by Chankit Pongdhana.