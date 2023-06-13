George Goh Says People Deserve To Vote In Presidential Elections After 3 Walkovers In Last 5

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

George Goh Is Confident He Meets Private Sector Presidential Candidate Eligibility

Potential presidential candidate George Goh said on Tuesday (13 June) that he decided to stand for election as people deserve to vote for their president.

This comes a day after the Ossia International chairman publicly announced his intention to contest the presidential election, which must be held by September this year.

Speaking at a doorstop interview outside the Elections Department (ELD), he also talked about being an independent entrepreneur for the past 41 years.

Stressing that whoever is elected should have “the heart to serve”, he urged people to consider an independent candidate and not merely someone famous.

Even before Mr Goh emerged for the doorstop interview, a group of his supporters had gathered outside the ELD building, all dressed in red shirts in solidarity.

George Goh says decision to stand as presidential candidate is to give people a choice

Mr Goh said during the interview that the bar for a private sector candidate is quite high.

Many people may not qualify due to the stringent conditions.

“I think we must give people a chance to vote,” he said.

“If you look at the past presidential elections, three were walkovers. I think people deserve it… to vote for their president.”

As such, he has come forward.

He also mentioned his credentials as an independent entrepreneur, who has no political affiliations and has never sat in public office or any political party in the past 41 years.

My focus is on family, focus on business, on my philanthropy as well. I have no affiliations. Singapore, this year, we must have an independent candidate. We cannot continue forever.

Confident of being approved

Mr Goh noted that he put together a team of professionals to determine his eligibility to run for president.

According to ELD, a candidate from the private sector has to have:

Served as the chief executive of a company for at least three years

The company must have at least S$500 million in shareholder’s equity on average throughout the candidate’s period of service

The company must have made profit after tax throughout the candidate’s period of service

In total, Mr Goh said he has at least S$3.15 billion in shareholder’s equity combined through the companies he either incorporated, acquired, or founded.

“I believe I’m qualified,” he said.

Ossia International, which Mr Goh founded, is currently on a Singapore Exchange Securities Trading (SGX-ST) watch list.

However, Mr Goh said this will not affect his eligibility, as Ossia International is but one of several companies he leads.

Give an independent a chance

Towards the end of the interview, Mr Goh’s voice became impassioned as he lamented the rising cost of living for the young.

Mr Goh has four children, and he says he knows how much they’re struggling.

“Today, we must have someone who can stand together with the young people. Please, give an independent a chance. Don’t worry about who is coming, more importantly, they must have the heart to serve the nation,” Mr Goh stressed.

“It’s not about who is famous, it doesn’t matter at all. A famous person doesn’t translate to having the heart of the people.”

“Serving is from the heart. So, I hope, I can do my best with your help.”

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from 8world News on Facebook.