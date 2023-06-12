Ossia International Chairman George Goh Announces Intention To Run For Presidential Election

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

George Goh Says He Will Run For Presidential Election 2023

Entrepreneur George Goh has announced that he will contest the Presidential Election this year.

The chairman of Ossia International Limited says he has no political affiliation, in response to Senior MMinister Tharman Shanmugaratnam throwing his hat into the ring just last week.

According to a press release, Mr Goh said he’d decided in 2017 to stand for election.

George Goh questions Tharman’s affiliations in running for president

In the press release, Mr Goh questioned whether Mr Tharman would be the right person to become the next president, considering his political affiliation with the People’s Action Party (PAP).

“This is especially so, given the president’s role in checking the Government in the two important areas concerned with the national reserves and key public office appointments,” he said.

“To maintain the integrity of the office, the president must not only be above politics but be perceived as such.”

Mr Goh, on the other hand, says he has no political affiliations, past or present, nor was he ever in the public sector.

“All four of Singapore’s past elected presidents were political appointment holders or from the public sector. It is time to have a truly independent person with a pair of fresh eyes to play the role the elected president was created for,” he said.

Candidates can apply from 13 June

Potential candidates can begin to submit their applications for the presidential election from Tuesday (13 June).

People of all races are eligible, provided they meet the stringent requirements as laid out by the Elections Department (ELD).

Applications will close five days after the Writ of Election is issued.

Featured image adapted from George Goh.