Applications For S’pore’s Presidential Elections Starts On 13 June, Open To All Races

Applications For Upcoming Presidential Elections Will Start On 13 June

Applications for those who wish to be a candidate in Singapore’s upcoming presidential elections will start on Tuesday (13 June).

Per a press release by the Elections Department (ELD) on Monday (12 June), this election is open to all races.

The applications will close five days after Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong issues the Writ of Election.

The ELD will then notify those eligible for the race before Nomination Day.

This comes after President Halimah Yacob’s announcement that she will not be re-running after her term ends on 13 Sep.

Presidential elections application forms & online services available from Tuesday

For people who wish to run for the elections are to submit their applications to the Presidential Elections Committee (PEC).

They will then receive a Certificate of Eligibility if they satisfy the prerequisites.

The requirements for presidential eligibility are:

citizen of Singapore

45 years old or older on Nomination Day

registered elector in a current Registers of Electors

current resident of at least 10 years in Singapore as of Nomination Day

does not meet any disqualifications listed in Article 45 of the Constitution of the Republic of Singapore

not a member of any political party on the date of nomination for election

met the public or private sector service requirements, and the period of service is within 20 years before the Writ of Election

Application forms will be available at the ELD office from 13 June. Digital services will also be available on the ELD website for applicants.

Community declaration required to determine next reserved polls

Additionally, presidential hopefuls must submit a community declaration notice to the Community Committee. They consist of three sub-committees and will assess which racial group they belong to.

The sub-committees are for the Chinese, Malay, and Indian or Other Minority communities.

Applicants who do not consider themselves a member of any of the above communities may also state so in their declaration.

In such cases, the Community Committee will either accept the community declaration and issue a notice of acceptance or invite them to submit another declaration for one of the communities.

According to the ELD, the declaration determines when the next reserved election will be held.

A reserved election will happen if no one from a particular community has been elected president for the past five terms.

