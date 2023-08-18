George Goh Says Presidential Elections Committee Rejected Experience In 5 Companies, Disappointed In Decision

George Goh Disappointed PEC Rejected His Application For Certificate Of Eligibility

Earlier today (18 Aug), the Presidential Elections Committee (PEC) awarded three presidential hopefuls their eligibility certificates.

Mr George Goh, unfortunately, wasn’t one of the lucky three.

Speaking to the press, he expressed his disappointment in the decision and revealed that the PEC did not explain their choice.

Mr Goh called it a setback, not just for him but for Singapore.

“For me, this is a very sad day. 18 August, we all must remember this date,” he said.

Claims elections committee didn’t explain their rationale

Mr Goh reiterated that his legal and financial team submitted “a very strong case” detailing his experience and performance.

This includes managing five companies that, he was convinced, met the shareholders’ equity and profitability criteria.

He did not, however, reveal the five companies that he submitted for vetting.

Earlier this month, Mr Goh spoke about the countless hours he and his team poured into the eligibility documents.

His team of experts — including a “CFO”, third-party accountant, and lawyer — made sure of the finer details, afraid of a “technical knockout”.

Today, Mr Goh revealed that he had yet another group of heavyweight advisers.

One of the individuals was formerly from the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC), while another is a “senior constitution professor”.

The two teams combined assured Mr Goh’s confidence that he would be eligible. Nonetheless, the results proved the contrary.

As though in disbelief, the former presidential hopeful said:

These two group[s] of people are the top, top people in Singapore. Are you saying they’re all wrong? Cannot be.

His team had argued that Mr Goh’s experience rivalled that of a Chief Executive Officer (CEO) running one company.

However, the PEC rejected this argument.

Mr Goh believed that “[the PEC] took a very narrow interpretation of the requirements without explaining the rationale behind its decision.”

George Goh rejected but not disheartened

Though this may be the end of the road for Mr Goh’s presidential journey, he still took the time to express his heartfelt gratitude to his supporters.

Speaking to MS News, he said:

My team members have been with me these two, three years. They work day and night.

Mr Goh shared that his team had been willing to fight for him, with the conviction that he had a “heart for the people”.

He thanked them for coming along with him on the journey and for their belief that his actions are all for the nation.

When asked if he felt like he disappointed his supporters, he said:

No, I didn’t let them down. The decision makers let them down.

Mr Goh also shared that he’ll be donating his campaign materials to charity.

Polling day on 1 Sep for Singaporeans

That said, Mr Goh has no regrets regarding the whole experience.

“Someone must begin this journey. So 18 Aug, remember this date. This country needs an independent President,” he said.

He also hoped for the day that an independent President will walk into the Istana, standing tall.

For now, Singaporeans — including Mr Goh — can look forward to heading to the polls on 1 Sep.

All images by MS News. Photography by Chankit Pongdhana.