GetGo Customer Charged S$4K Bill After Travelling For 4 Hours, Company Says It Was A Technical Issue 

Man Allegedly Racks Up S$4K Bill After Renting GetGo Car For 2 Hours

Recently, a man allegedly had to fork out north of S$4,000 for his GetGo car service despite having rented it for just two hours.

Taking to TikTok to share his plight, the GetGo user shared that the system apparently registered him as having travelled over 10,214km.

@tonylim79 Rented 2 hours Getgo, my bill is $4K. 😓 charged for over 10k mileage with half a tank of petrol. 😂🤣, they still have to investigate. Is it possible?😤 ♬ 芭比q了 – 邓家忠

The car-sharing company clarified that the charges were a result of a technical error and said they’ve since rectified the issue.

Man pays S$4K for renting GetGo car for 2 hours

On Sunday (5 Feb) the GetGo user took to TikTok to share the unusual situation.

He had apparently rented a five-seater GetGo car from 9.30pm to 11.29pm last Friday (3 Feb).

As the two-hour window fell within the stipulated peak hours, there was a booking fee of S$9 per hour, which amounted to S$18 for the entire duration.

However, the user’s bill skyrocketed as the system had somehow recorded the mileage of the trip to be 10,214km. With each km travelled costing S$0.39, the mileage charge came up to S$3,983.46.

Ultimately, the man had to pay S$4,001.46 in total.

Netizens joked that OP rented an aeroplane

The video has since become viral, with many expressing their incredulity over the bill in the comments.

Some marvelled at the absurd mileage for which the OP was charged.

One user noticed that at such a rate, the OP would have been driving at 5,100 km per hour – giving F1 race drivers a run for their money.

Yet another user jokingly asked if the OP had rented a plane instead of a car.

GetGo rectifies issue

When asked for updates, the OP confirmed that GetGo is currently investigating the incident.

In response to MS News, GetGo said the incident was a result of a technical issue and that the charges were not deducted from the OP’s account.

“We have since rectified the issue to ensure it doesn’t happen to any other users,” GetGo said. “The team has also contacted the affected user to follow up as well as provide clarity and assurance.”

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from GetGo Carsharing on Google and TikTok. Left image is for illustration purposes only.