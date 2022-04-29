Giant Offers S$10 Vouchers To Shoppers At JB Outlets, Use Them For Groceries In S’pore

Giant Offers S$10 Voucher To Shoppers Who Spend At Least RM100 At JB Outlets

With the reopening of land borders between Singapore and Malaysia, many of us might want to make the best of the favourable exchange rates for some good ol’ shopping in Johor Bahru (JB).

To further incentive Singapore visitors, Giant is offering S$10 vouchers to shoppers who spend at least S$31.80 (RM100) at their outlets in JB. The vouchers can be used at Giant outlets in Singapore.

The vouchers will only go to the first 1,000 eligible customers at each JB outlet.

In a press release, DFI Retail Group shared that the month-long promotion will begin on Friday (29 Apr).

As the only supermarket chain that exists in both Singapore and Malaysia, Giant will be running the cross-border campaign for shoppers looking to stock up on household goods.

To get hold of the S$10 shopping voucher, shoppers will need to spend S$31.80 (RM100) at any Giant outlet in JB. The vouchers, however, can only be used at Giant outlets in Singapore.

Redemption for these vouchers is limited to the first 1,000 customers at each Giant store in JB. Only Singapore citizens and Singapore work permit holders are allowed to redeem the vouchers.

According to Giant Malaysia’s website, there are 5 outlets in JB:

Giant Hypermarket Leisure Mall JB

Giant Hypermarket Plentong

Giant Hypermarket Southern City

Giant Hypermarket Tampoi

Giant Supermarket Perling Mall

Shoppers will have until 31 May 2022 to redeem their vouchers.

Make your money stretch when across the Causeway

For every petrol pumping, seafood eating, or bargain hunting traveller, there are heads of the household who cross the Causeway to stock up on groceries.

And if making your money stretch is the agenda, we think this promotion can do just that.

