Zhejiang Daughter & Mother Pass Away After They Jump Into River

For a father, having your daughter pass on before you do is enough of a tragedy. But when your wife also passes on, the grief can only be multiplied tenfold.

Unfortunately, a father in Zhejiang, China, experienced exactly this when his daughter jumped into a river following an argument with him and his wife.

The mother, in her desperation and despite not knowing how to swim, jumped in to save her.

Source

Both of their bodies were found only hours later.

Girl in China jumps into river after argument with parents

According to 163.com, the 16-year-old girl from Wuxing District in Huzhou, Zhejiang jumped into a river on 18 Apr in a suicide attempt following arguments with her parents.

The source of the argument? Her parents had forbidden her from using her phone.

On that fateful afternoon, the family of 3 were out shopping when the girl got into a fierce argument with her parents over her playing with her mobile phone.

When her parents forbade her from using her phone, the girl jumped into the river, which was by the side of the road.

Although the mother could not swim, she jumped in without a second thought in order to save her daughter.

The river water isn’t deep, but visibility is extremely low due to its murkiness — which proved fatal for the two ‘land ducks’.

Source

Rescue operation grew larger over the hours

Both mother and daughter ended up sinking to the bottom of the river.

Because of how murky the river waters were, it took rescuers several hours to pinpoint their locations.

Source

The girl was found first, but it would take much longer to locate the mother’s body.

The father is said to have almost broken down after a few unsuccessful hours of tracking his family’s locations.

As the search and rescue operation became larger, a crowd started to gather, which caused traffic congestion.

Source

It was only in the evening, several hours after the incident, that the mother was found.

Despite resuscitation efforts, she was pronounced dead on site.

A tragedy

Life might be short, but to lose it at such a young age is that much worse.

And for the father who’s now lost his entire family within a day, we can only imagine the grief he must be feeling.

Familial arguments are bound to happen at some point, and we can only hope that they’re able to be settled amicably.

We hope the mother and girl rest in peace.

Featured image adapted from 163.com.