13-Year-Old Girl Missing Since 12 Aug, Last Seen In Toa Payoh North

Missing 13-Year-Old Girl Last Seen in Toa Payoh

One of a parent’s worst nightmares is having a child go missing with little to no knowledge about their whereabouts.

This is probably what 13-year-old Nayli Humairah Rozali’s parents are going through right now.

The teenager has been missing for three days now, since Friday (12 Aug).

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), she was last seen in the vicinity of Block 199 Toa Payoh North.

Police appealing for information

The police are now appealing to the public for any information on the 13-year-old’s whereabouts.

If you have any information, do contact the police hotline at 1800-255-0000.

Alternatively, you may submit the information online here.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) assures that all information will be kept confidential.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps and Singapore Police Force via Channel NewsAsia.