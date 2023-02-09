Girl With Umbrella In Boon Lay Shelters Pedestrians Across The Road To Nearby HDB Blocks

Secondary School Girl With Umbrella Shelters Pedestrians Across The Road In Boon Lay

Gloomy weather may affect some of our moods but a teenage girl in Boon Lay didn’t let the rain dampen her spirits. Armed with an umbrella, she waited at traffic crossings to offer shelter to random strangers who had none.

On Saturday (4 Feb), TikTok user @lisaspam.sg posted a video of the girl doing the good deed. The clip showed her walking back and forth across a road in Boon Lay, holding up an umbrella for passers-by and walking them all the way to nearby HDB blocks.

Many viewers applauded the young lady’s gesture, with some even in disbelief that such kindness exists in Singapore.

Girl in Boon Lay shares umbrella with strangers crossing the street

In the video, the girl, who appears to be wearing a secondary school t-shirt, repeatedly crosses a pedestrian crossing in Boon Lay with an umbrella in hand.

She first walks alongside a person in a jacket who’s caught in the rain, holding the umbrella over their head.

The next scene shows her waiting on the other side of the street with the same umbrella, before switching to her hurrying to the HDB void deck there with a different person. She also offers him shelter all the way to the void deck.

At the end of the video, Lisa, the woman who posted the video, asks the girl if she’s helping people without umbrellas to cross the road. The girl responds in a shy voice and nods her head slightly. Lisa then tells her that she is “so sweet”.

In response to MS News‘ queries, Lisa shared that she was originally stuck at the bus stop for about 15 minutes waiting for the rain to subside. That was when she noticed the girl, and realised that she had been “ferrying people back and forth from the bus stop”.

Even after Lisa had left the area, she noticed that the girl continued to help people without umbrellas cross the road to covered spaces nearby.

Selfless actions impress the Internet

Many netizens shared the same sentiments as Lisa, applauding the girl’s actions. Though the gesture was simple, this commenter pointed out how significant it was that she decided to spend her time helping others rather than relaxing at home.

Others even suggested nominating her for an award.

Kudos to the girl for being kind

Such selfless acts of kindness can be rare to come by, especially in a hectic city like Singapore where everyone tends to prefer to go about their own lives.

We’re glad that Lisa managed to capture the heartwarming scene — thank you Lisa for sharing it too.

Hopefully, the girl’s actions will inspire others to follow suit. We also hope the reactions she has received will continue to encourage her to spread positivity.

Kudos to the girl for showing compassion to others in their time of need.

