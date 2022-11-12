SBS Bus Captain Shelters Passengers With Umbrella At Tampines Interchange, Warms Hearts Amid Rain

SBS Bus Captain Shelters Passengers From Rain With Umbrella, Receives Praise For Kind Gesture

Today has been yet another cold, wet day.

While many would’ve appreciated the sweater weather, it might have caused inconvenience to Singaporeans out and about, especially if they were taking the bus.

That’s why it would’ve warmed the heart to see an SBS bus captain sheltering passengers with an umbrella at Tampines Interchange.

Raining heavily at Tampines on 12 Nov

On Saturday (12 Nov), the rain came down heavily across most of Singapore.

The weather was no different at Tampines, said MS News reader Ms Shaheera, who had alighted from a bus at the Tampines Interchange.

However, she saw something that warmed her heart despite the cold weather.

Bus captain shelters alighting passengers from rain

She told us that she saw feeder bus 292 had stopped in front of her bus, and its passengers were alighting.

As Tampines Interchange is an open-air bus interchange, only the concourse and waiting areas are sheltered.

Thus, alighting passengers would get wet as there’s an unsheltered gap between the bus and the sheltered alighting area.

For this particular feeder service, however, the bus captain decided to stand at the front door with an umbrella to personally shelter alighting passengers to the dry area.

As he seemed to have only one umbrella, that probably meant having to make several trips back and forth, and getting quite wet himself.

Passenger praises bus captain for kind gesture

Ms Shaheera described the bus captain’s deed as a “heartwarming act”.

She also gave him kudos for the kind gesture.

Looks like although rain clouds covered Singapore the entire day, his simple step was enough to brighten it up considerably.

Bus captains who’ve gone above & beyond

To be sure, other bus captains have also gone above and beyond their jobs.

An SMRT bus captain in Bukit Panjang sheltered a family with his umbrella and even carried their stroller.

Another SBS bus captain also made headlines for sheltering his passengers at every stop amid torrential rain.

On behalf of bus passengers all over Singapore, we thank these kind-hearted bus captains for going the extra mile.

Featured images courtesy of Ms Shaheera.