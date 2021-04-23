Gardens By The Bay Will Have Glass Floral Sculptures By Artist Dale Chihuly

With the insane heat and erratic downpour of late, outdoor activities might have to take a backseat for the time being.

But indoor activities that don’t involve us being at the mercy of the weather can still take place, and here’s one that families should consider checking out this weekend.

From now till 1 Aug, Gardens by the Bay (GBTB) will be exhibiting glass floral sculptures alongside the blooming flowers for nature and photography lovers alike.

The magical work that Dale Chuhily does

American artist Dale Chihuly is a renowned glass sculptor who specialises in the field of blown glass.

Erbium Reeds and Trumpet Flowers and Neodymium Reeds

Photo Courtesy of GBTB

Here are some of his artwork that has made its way into our little red dot — for the perusal and admiration of people who seek comfort in beautiful art pieces.



Red ruby chandelier

Photo Courtesy of GBTB

With sunlight reflecting off the coloured surfaces of the flower chandeliers, the speckles of light refractions will almost certainly provide a magical experience for visitors.

Glass floral sculptures will change throughout duration of exhibition

According to a GBTB spokesperson, the floral displays will change as the weeks go by.

From 23 Apr, visitors will get to feast their eyes on Chihuly’s Electric Yellow and Deep Coral Tower as they enter the Flower Dome.

Electric Yellow and Deep Coral Tower

Photo Courtesy of GBTB

The flowers planted alongside the various glass sculptures have also been carefully curated to match the colour schemes of the art pieces.

White Tower

Photo Courtesy of GBTB

For instance, large bromeliads and African daisies have been carefully planted to match the sweet pink and purple theme of the White Tower.

Grab your tickets now

The exhibition at the Cloud Forest and Flower dome has already commenced while the display at the other areas will start from 1 May.

Tickets to the Cloud Forest and Flower Dome cost $20 and can be purchased online.

Alternatively, the Complete Experience package that costs $27 more will allow visitors to visit other attractions such as the Conservatories, Outdoor Gardens, and the Gallery.

SingapoRediscover vouchers can be used to purchase tickets for the Complete Experience package, so if you’re among those who’ve yet to spent them, here’s something to consider.



Gardens by the Bay

Address: 18 Marina Gardens Dr, Singapore 018953

Opening hours: 9am-9pm daily (for Flower Dome & Cloud Forest)

Nearest MRT station: Bayfront MRT Station

Visit Gardens by the Bay this May

Sometimes, it’s nice to step out of one’s house to admire what nature has to offer.

The Dave Chihuly exhibitions at GBTB lets you kill 2 birds with one stone — not only will visitors get to admire the artwork of a great artist, but also allows them to bask in nature’s beauty.

Will you be checking out this exhibition? Let us know in the comments below.

Featured image adapted from GBTB.