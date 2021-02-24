Gardens By The Bay’s Sakura Featuring Hello Kitty Event Begins On 1 Mar 2021

Those of us with a strong sense of wanderlust might be itching to jump on a plane after a long hiatus from travelling.

With travel restrictions still in place, that will have to wait. But what if you can enjoy the sights from Japan without even leaving our shores?

Gardens By The Bay (GBTB) has just the thing — a sakura display complete with torii gates and cranes.

Sakura Matsuri 2020

Source

You won’t even have to travel to soak in the breathtaking beauty of cherry blossom season with GBTB’s annual Sakura Matsuri event that begins on 1 Mar this year.

Sakura display at Gardens By The Bay flower dome

From 1 Mar 2021, the flower dome at GBTB will transform into a little pseudo Japan where you’ll be able to walk through traditional torii gates.

Sakura Matsuri 2020

Source

And it won’t just be any Japan, but Japan at its peak beauty, during sakura season.

You’ll be surrounded by beautiful cherry blossoms and peach blossoms (momo) all around.

So much so that you might even be able to trick your Instagram followers into thinking that you’ve somehow made your way to the Land of the Rising Sun.

Sakura Matsuri 2020

Source

Besides that, you’ll also be able to spot the elegant Japanese red-crowned cranes (tancho) featured amidst the flower fields in the display this year.

Image for illustration purposes only

Source

Not the real thing of course, just realistic sculptures of them.

Hello Kitty to make 1st appearance at Flower Dome

The Sakura Matsuri event this year will also be extra kawaii, thanks to the iconic Japanese cartoon cat — Hello Kitty.

Source

For the first time ever, the beloved anime will be making an appearance at the GBTB flower dome.

So, Hello Kitty fanatics will not want to miss this chance to stroll alongside the cartoon cat as you pose for stunning photos amongst the pastel pink flowers.

Watch a traditional tea ceremony

In addition to all that, the event is also filled with opportunities to learn more and experience Japanese culture.

You’ll be able to watch nodate, an outdoor tea ceremony being performed right in front of you.

Sakura Matsuri 2020

Source

There will also be a feature on the Japanese art of fabric wrapping called furoshiki, complete with a delicious picnic spread laid out.

That’ll certainly give you some inspiration for your next gift wrap idea for bae.

Bring your friends for a quick Japan ‘holiday’

If you’re looking for a much-needed break this March, why not bring your friends to a quick ‘holiday’ to Japan?

Here are the details for the event:

Sakura featuring Hello Kitty

Venue: Flower Dome, Gardens By The Bay

Address: 18 Marina Gardens Dr, Singapore 018953

Date: Starts 1 Mar 2021

Time: 9am – 9pm daily

Nearest MRT: Bayfront Station

Do remember, due to Covid-19 restrictions, you will need to pre-book your visit online here.

Standard admission charges to the flower dome apply, but not to worry, as you can always put your SingapoRediscovers vouchers to good use.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured images adapted from Gardens By The Bay and Facebook.