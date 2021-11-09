2 Teenagers Aged 15 & 16 Arrested After Alleged Assault On 18-Year-Old At Golden Mile Complex

Fights can happen without warning and, sometimes, without reason. However, one has to face the consequence of fighting.

A fight broke out at Golden Mile Complex between 3 participants.

On one side were 2 teens, aged 15 and 16. On the other, an 18-year-old. After the 2 teens assaulted the 18-year-old and ran off, police called them back and arrested them.

Meanwhile, according to witnesses, the 18-year-old sat waiting for the ambulance, chilling with a cigarette in hand.

2 teens assault 18-year-old at Golden Mile Complex

On Monday (8 Nov), Lianhe Wanbao reported that 2 teenagers aged 15 and 16 ran away after beating up an 18-year-old at Golden Mile Complex’s loading bay on 6 Nov.

A video and pictures uploaded on the “SG Chinese community group” Facebook group show several police officers and paramedics at the scene outside Golden Mile Complex.

Source

Someone reportedly called the police for help, which saved the 18-year-old from the assault.

The 2 teens saw the police approaching and ran off, but not quickly enough — police established their identities quickly and called them via mobile phone to return to the scene.

Both of them obliged, proving once again that the 999 gang reigns supreme in the land.

Teenager walks into ambulance unassisted

After the assault, the 18-year-old reportedly sat around with a cigarette in hand.

Source

When the ambulance arrived, a witness said he walked in on his own even though paramedics had prepared a wheelchair for him.

The witness, a restaurant worker, remarked that there didn’t appear to be any obvious injuries on the 18-year-old.

Guess he’s chill.

Police told Lianhe Wanbao that an 18-year-old was sent to hospital conscious. They also arrested 2 teenagers aged 15 and 16.

SCDF confirmed that the 18-year-old was sent to Tan Tock Seng Hospital for treatment.

Investigations are ongoing.

Fighting doesn’t pay

Golden Mile Complex has been the scene of many a drunken brawl.

However, we urge that any disagreements should be settled peacefully and not via the means of violence.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and Facebook.