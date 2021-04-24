Ceiling Near Golden Mile Complex Entrance Comes Undone

UPDATE (24 Apr, 3.50pm): Lianhe Zaobao reported that the incident happened at around 6pm on Friday (23 Apr).

A lady in her 20s was reportedly waiting for her cab when the ceiling collapsed next to her. She appeared stunned for a moment but later left on a cab.

–

The weekend is prime time for meetups, especially over delectable meals. Unfortunately for visitors in search of a meal at Golden Mile Complex, things took an interesting turn when part of a ceiling collapsed on Friday (23 Apr).

Thankfully, there were no injuries as a result of the collapse.

Ceiling near Golden Mile Complex entrance collapses

According to a netizen, the incident happened near a high-traffic part of the building, where many mall-goers would enter from.

The SafeEntry gantry to the mall is located mere footsteps away from the scene.

Tiles & steel pipes scattered everywhere

Infrastructure failures are not uncommon these days but it is still surprising to see when it happens.

A closer look at the exact spot reveals debris like tiles and steel fixtures scattered everywhere.

According to The Straits Times, no injuries were reported and SCDF was not activated to any incident at the mall.

Golden Mile lobby remains cordoned off

Other pictures shared by a netizen show workers seemingly clearing up the area as night fell.

Subsequent images then show the area clear of debris, though it remained cordoned off, likely to ensure the safety of the public.

MS News has reached out to the Building & Construction Authority (BCA) for comments regarding the incident. We’ll update the article once more information is available.

Hope building maintenance is done regularly

Incidents such as these could happen at any time and unfortunately, there is not much we can do to avoid it.

The only precautions that can be taken are on the part of the building’s management, who should do their due diligence in conducting regular maintenance checks.

As for the rest of us, let’s be vigilant by checking our surroundings and reporting any possible structural issues if we spot them.

