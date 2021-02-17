7-Year-Old Queenie The Golden Retriever Searching For Loving & Patient Adopter

Golden Retriever Seeks New Home

For many fur parents, dogs are treated as part of their family and are loved and cherished as their own child.

Unfortunately for Queenie’s owner, Golden Retrievers are not HDB-approved, hence she is unable to keep the doggo at home.

Source

On Wednesday (17 Feb), a netizen took to Facebook in hopes of finding a new loving home for the doggo.

Source

Owner searching for adopter for Golden Retriever

According to the post, Queenie’s owner has no choice but to let Queenie go as Golden Retrievers are not allowed to be kept in HDB flats.

Apparently, a resident in the area had also reported her owner.

With her hands tied, the owner now simply hopes to find a suitable family for her doggo.

Source

In her Facebook post, she says that she is looking for someone who is very patient and affectionate.

Ideally, Queenie’s new owner should be a current or previous dog owner who has experience handling dogs and enjoys their company.

Queenie is friendly and likes children

Queenie may be 7 years old but she is still friendly, easy to get along with, and adores children.

Needless to say, she’ll be the perfect addition to a family with young children.

True to the obedient and endearing nature of Goldies, Queenie is also outdoor-trained and understands basic commands.

Source

Queenie is also sterilised, microchipped, and has an Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS) licence.

Give Queenie a loving home

It can’t be easy for Queenie’s owner to part ways with her beloved doggo.

So, understandably, she would want to ensure Queenie is in good hands and will be going to a loving home.

If you’re interested and up to the task of adopting Queenie, do contact her owner via the number on her Facebook post here.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.