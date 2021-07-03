Golden Retriever Urgently Needs Blood DEA 1.1 Donor After Surgery

Dogs are a man’s best friend and while we always wish for them to have great health, not every dog is blessed.

This is why when Clifford, the golden retriever, started showing signs of ill-health, dog rescuers at Keep Our Paws Safe posted a plea on Facebook for blood donors.

Clifford is an 18-year old Golden Retriever that was rehomed in 2019 after spending most of his life in a shophouse.

Golden retriever unable to walk & admitted to hospital

According to the Facebook post, Clifford first showed signs of poor health on 29 Jun when the page had posted a separate request for wheelchairs as he was falling over and unable to walk well.

He was brought to the Veterinary Emergency and Specialty Hospital (VES) on 1 Jul, after an initial diagnosis from a vet found his spleen to be enlarged.

After an ultrasound test, 2 large splenic tumours could be found and were said to be the likely cause of pain for the dog.

Clifford went under the knife on 2 Jul to remove the spleen which reportedly contained 2 large tumours. Despite blood transfusion from generous donors, his blood count is only at 16% at the time of writing.

This is more than half of the normal 35%-55%, which explains the urgent need for a blood donor.

Dog blood donor can be DEA 1.1 positive or negative

In order to give Clifford a fighting chance, blood transfusion from a suitable donor is the topmost priority.

According to the post, eligible donors should weigh more than 20kg and aged between 1-7 years old.

The most important detail to note is that Clifford requires blood from the group DEA 1.1 and is positive. That apparently means that he can take either positive or negative blood.

You can see the rest of the post here to understand the process.

Contact Keep Our Paws Safe for details or to help

As the situation develops, finding a suitable blood donor will likely give Clifford a fighting chance.

If you have the means to donate the blood or know of someone who does, please do not hesitate to contact the folks at Keep Our Paws Safe at 8123 2770.

We hope that suitable donors will come forth for Clifford soon and give him a precious chance of recovery. MS News wishes Clifford and everyone related well, and hope that the golden retriever gets better soon.

