Dog With Auto-Immune Disease Urgently Needs Blood Donor That’s Below 10 Years Old

To many pawrents out there, their pets are undoubtedly beloved members of the family. To see them suffer from a life-threatening illness can be traumatic.

This is why when Yogi suddenly started losing blood rapidly, his owner Ms Lim took to Facebook to find him a life-saving blood donor.

Speaking to MS News, Ms Lim says that 14-year-old Yogi, an American Cocker Spaniel, has been by her side since he was 3 months old.

Senior dog bleeds out at Bartley vet

According to Ms Lim, Yogi suddenly couldn’t stand up or eat on Tuesday morning (1 Jun).

He was rushed to the Veterinary Emergency and Specialty Hospital (VES) in Bartley at 8am.

His diagnosis indicates Immune-Mediated Hemolytic Anemia (IMHA) –- an auto-immune disease where the immune system destroys the body’s red blood cells.

At the time of writing, Ms Lim told MS News that Yogi’s haemoglobin count per 100cc of blood has sunk to 4.2.

That’s less than 1/3 of the normal value at 13.01g. As such, he is urgently in need of a blood donor.

Image courtesy of Ms Lim

Dog blood donor should be below 10 years old

In order to keep Yogi fighting, blood transfusion from a suitable donor is paramount.

According to Ms Lim, eligible donors should weigh at least 20kg and are below 10 years old.

More importantly, the suitable donor, same as Yogi, should fall into the negative blood group.

You can see Ms Lim’s post here, and understand more about the donation process here.

Ms Lim told MS News that Yogi is like a child to her. “I wish I could suffer on his behalf,” she says.

Contact Ms Lim via phone

As much as Yogi’s condition is worrying, finding a suitable blood donor will likely give him a new chance at life.

If you know anyone who fits the bill, please head down to VES in Bartley or make a phone call to Ms Lim.

Here’s how to get to the vet:



Veterinary Emergency and Specialty Hospital – Singapore

Address: Rochdale Rd, 2-14, Singapore 535817

Opening Hours: 24 hours daily

Nearest MRT: Bartley Station

We hope a suitable donor for Yogi will soon emerge and give him a precious chance at recovery. MS News wishes Yogi and Ms Lim well, and hope the canine will get better soon.

Featured image courtesy of Ms Lim.