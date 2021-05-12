Dog With Auto-Immune Disease Urgently Needs Blood Donors That Weigh Over 20kg

Pets are often considered a part of the family. Therefore, when they come down with serious illnesses, owners do whatever they can to save them.

This the case for Debby’s owner, who is looking for blood donors for her dog who’s rapidly losing blood at a clinic in Ang Mo Kio.

SOSD Singapore shared their plea in a Facebook post on Wednesday (12 May).

Dog bleeding out at Ang Mo Kio Vet

According to the post, Debby’s red blood cell count halved – from 32 to 16 – in just 24 hours.

As such, she urgently needs a blood donor to save her life.

Debby suffers from immune-mediated thrombocytopenia (ITP) – an auto-immune disease where the immune system destroys the body’s platelets.

As a result, Debby has close to zero platelets, which are supposed to help with blood clotting.

Unable to stop bleeding, her red blood cell count is critically low. But thankfully, ITP is often considered a treatable disease.

Dog blood donors should weigh over 20kg

However, to keep Debby fighting, a blood donor urgently needed.

Eligible donors should be between 1 to 8 years old and weigh more than 20kg.

Donors mustn’t also have a history of blood transfusion themselves.

You can read the full list of criteria here, and understand more about the donation process here.

Contact owner via phone

Even though Debby’s condition is certainly worrying, we know that there’s hope for a chance at life once she has a donor.

If you know anyone who fits the bill, please head down to The Animal Doctors in Ang Mo Kio, or make a phone call to Sharlene or Darren.

Here’s how to get to the vet:

Address: 108 Ang Mo Kio Ave 4, #01-96, Singapore 560108

Opening Hours: 10am-1pm, 3pm-8pm (Mon–Fri) 11am-1pm, 2pm-5pm (Sat-Sun)

Nearest MRT: Ang Mo Kio

We wish Debby a swift recovery & our hearts are with her owner in this challenging time.

