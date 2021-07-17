Golden Village Introduces Vaxed Halls For Fully-Vaccinated Folks

Even as local community cases continue to rise in Singapore, the authorities have recently introduced differentiated measures for those fully vaccinated and others who are not.

For example, while those who are not fully vaccinated will only be able to dine-in in pairs from 19 Jul, those who have received both jabs can do so in groups of up to 5.

As if there aren’t enough ‘perks’ to getting vaccinated, Golden Village (GV) recently introduced ‘Vaxed Halls’ — theatres reserved just for fully vaccinated folks.

Privilege aside, netizens also joked that it’d make for a pleasant movie experience as there won’t be any babies screaming.

Patrons will need to show proof to enter Golden Village Vaxed Halls

In a press release on Friday (16 Jul), GV announced the launch of Vaxed Halls — cinemas reserved exclusively for those fully vaccinated.

Movie-goers are only deemed fully vaccinated 2 weeks after they receive their Pfizer-BioNTech/Comiranty or Moderna vaccines.

Vaccinated halls are available at all GV locations except GV Bedok and GV Funan.

Patrons will need to show proof of vaccination before entering these halls. Patrons can show their vaccination status either through their TraceTogether app or via a negative ART/PCR test result.

Golden Village has free drinks perk for fully vaccinated folks

Apart from these exclusive halls, fully vaccinated folks are also eligible for a free drink when they purchase any of these food items:

Cheesy Meatballs

Hotdogs

Nachos

Regular popcorn

Image courtesy of Golden Village

The promotion runs from 16-28 Jul and is redeemable even if customers are not catching a show at one of the Vaxed Halls.

Netizens joke that it makes for a great child-free experience

Most netizens have taken a liking to the initiative, especially since it supports our national vaccination efforts.

Though the initiative might seem discriminatory, some argue that unvaccinated patrons can still enter GV cinemas — though without the same perks.

One netizen joked that the initiative sounds like a “great child-free experience”.

As of the time of writing, children below 12 are not allowed to receive Covid-19 vaccines as the relevant trials are still ongoing.

Get vaccine jab ASAP

Kudos to GV for coming up with such an innovative initiative.

Hopefully, it encourages more folks to go for their vaccine jabs to keep themselves and their loved ones safe.

Indeed with new clusters forming and differentiated measures introduced, there’s no better time to complete your vaccination.

