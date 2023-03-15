Grab S’pore Introduces Audio Recordings As New Safety Feature

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Grab Singapore To Launch New Audio Recording Safety Feature In March

Following the launch of Grab Singapore’s ‘Quiet Ride’ function in February, the ride-hailing company has been working on more improvements to its service.

The latest enhancement will come this month, in which Grab introduces a brand new safety feature — in-app audio recordings.

When enabled, AudioProtect will allow drivers and passengers to record audio for the duration of the ride, simply through the Grab app.

Grab audio recording will deter safety incidents during rides

According to a media release on Tuesday (14 Mar), the new feature will hopefully give users greater peace of mind when travelling while serving as a deterrent against “in-person safety incidents”.

With AudioProtect, Grab will also be able to investigate safety-related incidents more efficiently with the help of the recordings.

It will be able to tap into this feature for cases such as verbal, physical, and sexual harassment or abuse.

Privacy of Grab users will be protected

Recordings taken using this function will be encrypted and stored on the user’s device for up to five days. They will be automatically deleted if no safety incident is reported within the five-day window.

Drivers and passengers will not be able to retrieve the audio files of rides.

The recordings will only be available to Grab’s safety team in the event a safety-related report is made. This is to ensure that the privacy of users is sufficiently protected.

Users can switch AudioProtect on or off at any time

Grab will gradually roll out the AudioProtect feature as part of a trial from next Tuesday (21 Mar).

With the launch, drivers and passengers will be able to enable or disable the function through their Account Safety Settings on the Grab app.

Once activated, the audio recording will start automatically for every ride if the other party also has it switched on.

Users will see “Recording: On” on their screens if the ride is being recorded.

The feature will be available on all types of Grab rides, with the exception of GrabShare and GrabHitch.

For more information on AudioProtect, visit the official Grab website.

Featured image adapted from Grab Singapore and l16812 on Flickr.