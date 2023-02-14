Grab S’pore Now Has ‘Quiet Ride’ Option, Drivers To Only Initiate Essential Convos

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Grab Singapore Kick-Starts ‘Quiet Ride’ Option

Many introverts probably understand the dread of engaging in a conversation with chatty service staff.

If you resonate with this, you may be glad to know that Grab Singapore has launched a ‘Quiet Ride’ feature. Those who wish to ride with minimal conversation can now do so at no additional cost.

Grab announced the feature through their official Facebook page on Monday (13 Feb).

Prior to its implementation in Singapore, Grab had trialled the feature in Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam.

Only essential conversations held under ‘Quiet Ride’ feature

According to Grab’s website, customers will be able to opt for the ‘Quiet Ride’ feature through the Grab app under the ‘Transport’ tile.

After picking a ride option and confirming their pick-up and destination points, customers can indicate their preference for the ‘Quiet Ride’ option via the three-dot icon at the bottom of the page, at no extra cost.

Once customers enable the option, the ‘Quiet Ride’ feature will automatically be set as their default setting.

Passengers can disable the feature through the same process if they change their minds in the future.

Grab shared that the rides may not be completely conversation-free, as drivers may still have to verbally confirm certain details such as passengers’ names and destinations. Conversations will, however, be kept to a minimum.

Drivers may also continue to pick up calls and turn on the radio if they wish.

Feature currently unavailable for GrabShare & GrabHitch

Unfortunately, the ‘Quiet Ride’ feature is currently unavailable for GrabShare and GrabHitch rides.

Grab will send confirmation messages to passengers’ Grab Chat inboxes after they book rides with the feature, so do look out for that if you’re unsure if you have booked a ‘Quiet Ride’.

Hopefully, with this added feature, some passengers will have more enjoyable rides.

