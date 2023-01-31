S’pore Grab Driver Earns S$6,020 In 1 Week, Sparks Discussion On Hours Put In

Grab Driver In Singapore Shares Screenshot Of How Much He Earns In 1 Week

The job of a private hire driver can often be demanding. But as with most jobs, it can also be extremely rewarding for those willing to put in the grind.

This was the case for a Grab driver in Singapore, who allegedly earned S$6,020 over a 1-week period.

A picture showing the alleged statement has since gone viral on Facebook — many netizens made guesses about how many hours the driver drove while others praised his hard work.

Grab driver in Singapore earns S$6020.20 in 1 week

Posting to Beh Chia Lor on Facebook, a Grab driver claimed they made S$6,020.20 over the Chinese New Year period between 9 Jan and 15 Jan.

After factoring in S$792.38 of deductions, the driver took home S$5,227.82, which was still an impressive amount.

In addition, the driver received tips that came up to S$2, as well as incentives that amounted to S$2,080.70.

Without counting incentives, the driver made S$3,147.12 from the passengers they drove over the one-week period. This came up to about S$449.58 daily.

Sparks debate over amount of working hours

The post has since gone viral on Facebook with netizens expressing their amazement at how much the driver made over the 7-day period.

Many praised them for the hours they put in to amass such a massive amount of earnings.

After all, earning S$6,020.20 in one week is no small feat.

However, there was quite a bit of debate as to how many hours they could have worked to earn that much.

This Facebook user speculated that they could have driven for 12 to 15 hours daily to accumulate the sum of earnings.

Some also pointed out that the incentives the driver received were a true indicator of how hard they worked.

On the other hand, a few netizens expressed concerns about the driver possibly overworking and risking their health.

They argued that this could result in the passenger being endangered as well.

Ultimately, the driver’s endurance and hard work deserve appreciation. It is admirable of them to go the extra mile to eke out an honest living.

It should be noted, though, that concerns for their health are reasonable as well. Hopefully, he is able to maintain a healthy work-life balance and look after his welfare.

Featured image by MS News. For illustration purposes only.