S’pore Grab Car Has Disco Lights & EDM Music, Customer Gives 5-Star Rating For Ride

Customer Boards Grab Car From Buona Vista With Disco Lights & EDM Music

Those who’ve taken their fair share of Grab rides would’ve probably encountered vehicles with unique decorations.

But it’s not every day that you come across a vehicle with disco vibes.

A Grab customer in Singapore, however, recently encountered a Grab vehicle with siam diu vibes, complete with LED disco lights and electronic dance music (EDM).

The customer found the ride “entertaining” and left the driver a five-star rating together with the “love the music” badge.

Customer boards Grab car with siam diu disco vibes

On Wednesday (19 Apr), user Jo Lee took to Twitter and Instagram to share her recent Grab ride from Buona Vista.

Unlike a typical ride-hailing vehicle, the one Jo got on had bright dotted lights flashing all over the roof of the car — almost like a siam diu disco.

There were also LED lights attached to the front seats facing the back that flickered to the EDM playing in the background.

Left 5-star review for Grab driver

Jo told MS News that she boarded the Grab vehicle on Wednesday (19 Apr) night.

While she noticed the bright “disco lights” the moment she got on, the driver only turned on the music after seeking her permission.

Describing the ride as “entertaining”, Jo said the driver’s playlist had Japanese, Mandarin, and English songs.

However, she mentioned that the lights got “slightly overwhelming” after a while, especially the ones facing the rear passenger seats.

Nonetheless, she acknowledged the “novelty and entertainment factor” and proceeded to give the driver a five-star rating.

She also attached the ‘love the music’ badge to indicate her appreciation for the tunes.

