GrabCab will increase metered taxi fares for 2 months amid rise in fuel costs

GrabCab unit fares will go up to S$0.27, flag-down fares unchanged

As fuel costs increase due to the Iran war, so too will metered GrabCab fares from 30 March to 31 May.

This means long-distance rides will go up by as much as S$0.80, Grab Singapore announced in a statement sent to MS News on Monday (23 March).

GrabCab fares to increase only for metered rides

Grab said the increase applies only to metered taxi rides, whether they are hailed on the street or booked via the Grab app.

Hence, the unit fare will go up to S$0.27, from the current S$0.26.

The unit fare is charged every 400m travelled from 1km to 10km, every 350m travelled after 10km, or every 45 seconds of waiting time.

Flag-down fares — S$4.60 for a four-seater standard vehicle and S$4.80 for a four-seater electric vehicle or six-seater — will be unchanged.

Fare increases of up to S$0.80 estimated

Grab estimated that the fare increases will affect all kinds of rides, whether they are short or long.

For example, a short commute from Novena to Orchard — a distance of about 4km — could be about S$0.08 more expensive.

A 12km ride from Ang Mo Kio to City Hall — considered a mid-range journey — could cost about S$0.28 more.

Long-distance commutes such as a 30km trip from Woodlands to Changi Airport could see prices rise by about S$0.80.

Temporary increase to support drivers: Grab

Grab said the temporary fare increase is to “support its taxi drivers” while fuel prices remain volatile.

Describing it as a “metered ‘top-up'”, a GrabCab spokesperson said it was necessary to ensure that the extra costs drivers face are “partially offset” by every trip they complete.

It follows the distribution of fuel vouchers to all GrabCab taxi drivers last week, providing them with “immediate, up-front relief”

GrabCab appreciates passengers’ understanding and support for drivers, the spokesperson noted, adding:

We are continuing to monitor the situation closely and remain committed to exploring further ways to support our driver-partners during this volatile period.

Also read: Pump prices in S’pore rise above S$3/L, Shell’s premium 98-octane petrol hits record high of S$4.05/L

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Featured image adapted from GrabCab on Facebook.