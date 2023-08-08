92-Year-Old S’pore Grandfather Suits Up For Photoshoot, Fulfils Dream Of Becoming Model

92-Year-Old Grandfather Models For Photoshoot In Suit & Vest

Sometimes, it’s easy to forget that old people, including our own grandparents, have dreams just like young folks too.

As such, making their dreams come true is the least we can do after all they’ve done for us.

A photographer in Singapore certainly did so when he helped his grandfather realise his dream of becoming a model.

Decked out in a suit and vest, the elderly gentlemen certainly stole the show — and the hearts of netizens too.

92-year-old grandfather poses expertly for photoshoot

Song Thye aka @jives_shoots posted a video of the photoshoot to TikTok, where it has since gained quite a bit of attention.

The clip starts with his 92-year-old grandfather, Mr Ho, in a wheelchair.

In a text overlay, Song Thye shared that he decided to help fulfil his grandpa’s dream of being a model.

It moves on to show Song Thye adjusting his grandfather’s clothes for him and helping him with his shoes.

The video then reveals the final results of the photoshoot — and they look pretty impressive, indeed.

Suits up in grey jacket, trousers & chain

Mr Ho’s first attire consists of a pair of sunglasses, a grey jacket, trousers, and a pretty drippy chain over a sleek black turtleneck.

As he effortlessly strikes cool poses for the camera, the nonagenarian looks like the very image of a classy businessman.

In fact, Mr Ho’s age barely shows in the pictures thanks to his oodles of swag.

The second outfit has him suited up in a grey peaked cap and a dark jacket, which contrasts beautifully with a lighter-coloured double-breasted vest underneath.

Looking like he stepped off the set of ‘Peaky Blinders’, Mr Ho shows off more of his swagger with a red cane.

The highlight of this particular series of pictures, we have to say, is definitely this one, where Mr Ho’s jacket blows in the wind, giving off an empowering aura.

Song Thye ends the photoshoot with a more modern style, his grandfather now decked in a light grey hoodie and checkered shirt.

Sporting a futuristic-looking pair of spectacles, Mr Ho could pass off as a character from a sci-fi blockbuster.

In one of the images, he even has a photoshoot partner and plays the violin.

Grandfather visibly excited to star in photoshoot

Speaking to MS News, Song Thye said he grew up with his grandfather and that they were always very close.

After his grandmother passed away, his grandfather seemed sad and lonely, so the family decided to involve him in more activities.

Song Thye did so as well, teaching him how to use TikTok.

This was when Mr Ho’s dreams of becoming a model started — by watching his grandson’s photoshoots and behind-the-scenes footage on his social media platforms.

During a brief conversation about having him as a model, Mr Ho appeared visibly excited.

At around the same time, Song Thye was participating in a Sony photography competition with the theme ‘Time To Play’.

“That was when I decided to have him model for my competition, and we eventually won first place!” Song Thye enthused.

Beautiful way of making memories

The first shoot with Mr Ho in a checkered shirt took place on 20 Apr at Changi Airport.

The second, featuring him in the peaked cap, was at the National Gallery on 14 May and the third with the sunglasses and chain was shot in the Central Business District on 28 May.

“We kept each shoot under 20 minutes so he wouldn’t be tired out,” Song Thye explained.

For the outdoor shoots, they went in the morning when it would be cooler, providing a portable fan and chair for him.

“We hope to do another one soon and are open to the suggestions of his newfound fans on Tiktok,” he added.

Upon seeing the final result, Mr Ho was ecstatic — so much so that he celebrated his 92nd birthday in May by printing and framing up one of the pictures.

“I think that photographs are a beautiful way of keeping memories and also spreading joy, especially when people see beautiful photos of themselves being taken,” Song Thye noted.

I hope others can remember to spend valuable time with their loved ones and photograph these memories.

Never too old to fulfil your dreams

The way Song Thye made his grandfather’s wishes come true is certainly inspiring.

It also serves as a reminder that we are never too old to fulfil our dreams — or too young to help our grandparents realise theirs.

Hopefully, more of us might take this as an opportunity to approach our own grandparents and make their day by helping their dreams become a reality, whether it’s by organising a photoshoot or something else.

Featured image adapted from @jives_shoots on TikTok.