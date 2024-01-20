S’pore Great-Great-Grandma Passes Away At 105, Leaves Behind 102 Family Members

S’pore Great-Great-Grandma Passes Away At 105,

Some say living a long life is a blessing, thus a woman in Singapore certainly enjoyed abundant blessings.

That’s because she recently passed away at the ripe old age of 105.

Due to her long life, she left behind scores of family members, with more than 100 attending her wake.

Great-great-grandma passes away on 16 Jan

Madam Rui Sulian (transliterated from Mandarin) passed away on Tuesday (16 Jan) at 10.40pm, reported Shin Min Daily News.

The 105-year-old was born in Singapore in 1919, while her ancestors originated from Jinjiang county in China’s Fujian province.

Her eldest grandson Chen Qinan, 62, and 69-year-old daughter-in-law Huang Xiaofeng told the paper that the deceased got married at the age of 18.

She and her husband Wu Qingnian then had eight children — seven daughters and one son.

Sadly, her husband passed away in 1973.

She loved to eat fried chicken

Mdm Rui worked as a domestic helper for Westerners’ families in Seletar and Clementi, Mr Chen said.

Though she never had a formal education, she could at first communicate only via sign language with her employers.

However, she eventually learnt how to speak and understand simple English after working for a long time.

As she learnt to cook mainly Western food for her employers, she also loved to eat fried chicken.

So much was her love for a particular brand of fried chicken that she could identify it by taste, her grandson added.

She was active into her old age

Though Mdm Rui retired at the age of 60, she was active well into her old age.

She loved children and provided confinement care for her granddaughter when she was in her 80s, Mr Chen said.

At the age of 100, she was still able to walk on her own and cook, he added.

Unfortunately, she was hospitalised for months due to a fall, and her mobility became reduced due to muscle degeneration.

Great-great-grandma passes away after getting Covid-19

Mdm Rui caught Covid-19 in December 2023, Mr Chen said.

After developing symptoms on Christmas Day, she was hospitalised the next day.

While being warded, she was lethargic most of the time, he added, and the doctor suggested they take her home.

However, she passed away from a lung infection about three weeks after being admitted to hospital.

She had 102 family members

At Mdm Rui’s wake, Shin Min observed that it was noisy, with a large number of family members in attendance.

A total of 102 of them were there, including children, grandchildren and in-laws.

Mr Chen said her children range between 62 and 85 years old, with his youngest aunt being the same age as himself.

His mother, 85, is the eldest daughter, he added.

At the other end, Mdm Rui’s youngest great-great-grandson is just one year old.

Ms Huang said the matriarch’s greatest wish was to see two of her grandsons get married, as they did so relatively late.

She was appeased when they finally wed and had children, she added.

She was carefree & optimistic

During her life, Mdm Rui had a carefree and optimistic character, Mr Chen said.

She would often say that it’s good to “do things haphazardly and casually”, and wouldn’t worry too much about life and death.

Perhaps that’s the reason why she led such a long life, he added.

While she will certainly be sorely missed by her family, we’re sure they’re comforted by the fact that she lived a lenghty and happy life.

