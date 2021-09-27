GRUB To Leave Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park Due To Non-Renewal Of Lease

Tucked away amid the lush greenery Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park are several cosy eateries that allow you to dine with a scenic view.

One of the more familiar names amongst them is GRUB, a burger bistro operating at the park for 9 long years.

On Sunday (26 Sep), GRUB announced that their lease at the famed neighbourhood park would not be renewed next year.

Source

The bistro will close its doors for good and move out by Jan 2022.

Grub to leave Bishan Park after 9 years

According to the post, Grub shared that they received the crushing news that their lease at Bishan Park will not be renewed next year.

Source

They will have to move out of the location that they’ve called home for the past 9 years by Jan 2022.

GRUB said that after building the place up from an empty patch of land and serving the community for almost a decade, they are still coming to terms with the shock of the news.

Future plans uncertain

Despite this setback, the GRUB team trusts that even as this door closes, there are plans in store for them.

They are still uncertain what these plans may be but the team said they are now actively searching for new locations.

Above all, they prioritise their crew and make sure everyone is taken care of, especially due to the short timeline they were given to move out of the space.

GRUB thanks the community

As GRUB prepares to leave the park, they also thanked the community they have been part of for so long.

Source

They shared that to be able to do so has been their joy and pleasure.

Concluding their post, GRUB invited their patrons to come and have a meal with them before their departure in January.

They added that seeing their patrons again will mean a lot to their crew. The team then signed off with sadness, but also with hope.

Visit GRUB before they close in Jan 2022

In the past year, we have seen many businesses forced to shutter for various reasons, and most were due to the hardships presented by the pandemic.

GRUB was one of the first eateries at Bishan Park. Sadly, we have to see such a central part of the community go.

If you’d like to visit GRUB ahead of its closure, here’s how to get there:

Address: Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park, 510 Ang Mo Kio Ave 1, Singapore 569983

Opening hours: 11am-10pm (Mon-Fri), 8am-10pm (Sat-Sun)

Nearest MRT: Bishan station

To keep up to date with GRUB and their plans, you can also register your interest here.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.