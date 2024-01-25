Guardian Has 50% Off Everyday Essentials, Stock Up & Get Discounted Disney Tsum Tsum Bags

Get 50% Off Every 2nd Purchase Of Supplements, Skincare, Makeup & More At Guardian

The Year of the Dragon is upon us, and with how revered the mythical creature is in Chinese culture, many are looking forward to an auspicious year ahead.

While having lots of money is probably the first thing that comes to mind when we think of wealth and prosperity, it isn’t the only thing – being healthy is good fortune too.

Guardian carries plenty of products that will have you looking and feeling great from head to toe and inside out.

Best of all, there is a promotion that gives you a 50% discount on every second purchase of selected items including supplements, skincare, makeup, and more from now till 15 Feb.

Disney and blind box enthusiasts would also be thrilled to know that there are dragon-themed Tsum Tsum reusable bags up for grabs at special prices. Read on to find out more.

Supplements to rejuvenate your body from within

If you’ve been caught up in all the year-end celebrations, you might be thinking about giving your body some much-needed R&R before the Chinese New Year (CNY) gatherings.

One way to do that is with supplements. Guardian offers loads to choose from depending on your needs – and you’ll get each second purchase at half off.

If you’ve been putting your liver through it with lots of booze over the festive season, the Swisse Ultiboost Liver Detox, which is formulated to support liver function and promote detoxification, might be just what the doctor ordered.

Another supplement to consider is Holistic Way’s Probiotic Acidophilus Complex 30 Billion.

It contains 30 billion active probiotic cells that support your immune system and digestion so you can break down what’s left of all the party feasting and give your health a clean slate.

Speaking of digestion, Japanese supplement brand Shinya Koso has a Daily Digestion Enzyme that helps burn fat and restore your body while you catch up on those Zs.

It also has ingredients to facilitate relaxation, giving you a deeper, more restful sleep.

Everyday essentials to complete your bathroom routine

Although a bathroom routine is, well, a routine, there are still ways to jazz it up. Like switching up your toiletries every now and then.

Starting off, there’s Kundal, a South Korean hair and body care brand that’s been going viral on TikTok.

A wide range of its products is available at Guardian, including the trending Hair Loss Relief Shampoo in Cherry Blossom and Honey & Macadamia Body Wash in Baby Powder.

The shampoo has garnered plenty of glowing reviews for its effectiveness, and the Baby Powder scent is one of the brand’s most well-loved.

Another important component of a bathroom routine is oral care. Now that the days of compulsory masking up are behind us, there’s no excuse to go out with stinky breath.

The Alcohol Free Chlor-Rinse Mouth Rinse by Pearlie White not only keeps bad breath at bay but also plaque and gum problems.

On top of that, it doubles as sore throat and mouth relief, so you can even use it to gargle after a particularly heaty hotpot dinner.

Now that Guardian has 50% off each second purchase, there’s more reason than ever to refresh your toiletry lineup.

Makeup & skincare to make ‘new year, new me’ a reality

The saying ‘new year, new me’ may be a cliché, but if you think about it, it’s all about wiping the slate clean and taking better care of yourself.

One way to do that is by investing and taking pride in your appearance.

First, do your research and use products that aren’t just effective but also kind to your skin.

Eucerin’s Ultrasensitive Repair Cream is a moisturiser that provides instant and long-lasting comfort for sensitive, irritated skin.

It has also been proven safe to use through clinical and dermatological testing.

Seeing how hot it usually gets around the CNY season, you would not want to skip out on sun protection.

The La Roche-Posay Anthelios UVMune 400 Fluid is a cult favourite for a reason.

Not only does it give you higher and broader protection against both UVA and UVB rays, but it also has an ultra-light texture which won’t clog your pores or feel heavy on your skin.

With your skin prepped and primed, you’ll be ready to complete your festive glow-up with some new makeup.

The Cezanne Cheek Blush from Japan has a moisturising texture that gives you a natural glow to perfect the viral Clean Girl aesthetic.

When you feel confident about the way you look, you can truly put your best foot — and face — forward for the new year.

Unbox Disney Tsum Tsum reusable bags from Guardian

Shopping is a joy in itself, but that joy can be doubled when you get rewarded for indulging in retail therapy.

As long as you make a purchase at Guardian, you’ll be able to get a Disney Tsum Tsum reusable foldable bag for just S$7.90 – no minimum spend required.

Yuu members get an even sweeter deal as they can own it at an even lower purchase-with-purchase (PWP) price of S$6.90.

These adorable reusable bags come in four designs, all of which are Year of the Dragon-themed to give you extra ‘ong’.

To up the cute factor, each comes with a detachable keychain of either Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Stitch, or Winnie the Pooh.

Furthermore, there’s an added element of surprise to them as they will come in blind boxes.

In other words, you won’t know which design you will get until you unbox it.

If the bag is really all you’re after, you can still purchase it at its full price of S$16.90.

The bags are available exclusively both at physical Guardian outlets and online here.

This offer will last until 21 Feb – or while stocks last – so be sure to plan a visit or cart them out soon.

As for the second purchase at 50% off deal, you can shop both online and offline from now until 15 Feb.

For more information, visit Guardian’s official website here and don’t forget to follow them on Facebook or Instagram for more updates.

Shopping for CNY the smart way

As with most festive events, CNY is often a time when those who celebrate it find themselves having to spend a lot of money on all kinds of things.

Thankfully, there are still ways to shop smart in a way that allows you to save money while securing the items you want.

All it takes is a bit of planning ahead and you’ll be well on your way to checking off everything you need for a roaring Year of the Dragon.

This post was brought to you in collaboration with Guardian.

Featured image by MS News. Photography by Ian Sim.