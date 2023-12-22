S’pore Seeing Peak Of Covid-19 Wave, Mandatory Mask-Wearing Not Needed: Ong Ye Kung

Peak Of Covid-19 Wave Is More Or Less Upon Us, Though Slight Surge May Occur: Health Minister

As more and more of those around are getting Covid-19, Singaporeans might be worried that worse is still to come in the current wave.

However, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung has assured us that the worst might be over.

That’s because we’re already seeing the peak of the Covid-19 wave.

Thus, mandatory mask-wearing is not needed, he added.

Covid-19 infection numbers have come down

In a speech on Friday (22 Dec), Mr Ong said Singapore has been reporting very high numbers of people infected by Covid-19.

However, the estimated numbers have come down for the past few days, he added during the soft opening of the Woodlands Health Campus.

Slight Covid-19 surge may occur despite peak

Mr Ong did acknowledge, however, that we’re entering the Christmas and New Year festive period.

This means Singaporeans will be attending “lots of celebrations”.

That means a “slight surge” in infections may occur, he said.

He thus appealed to the public to wear a mask and stay at home if they’re sick.

In fact, we should wear a mask if we have to come into contact with someone, he added.

Mandatory mask-wearing not necessary

Speaking of mask-wearing, Mr Ong said “many members of the public” have written to him, asking him to reimpose mandatory mask-wearing rules — those that we had for about three years.

This is especially for commuters on public transport, these people have said.

However, the minister indicated that this isn’t necessary, saying Singapore can withstand this wave without additional safe management measures.

This is based on “where we are now” judging from the impact and the burden on our healthcare system, he added, maintaining,

I have always assured people that in Singapore, when we have to implement a measure, we will do so if it is necessary.

600 hospital beds taken up by Covid-19 patients

In terms of hospital capacity, Mr Ong also updated that about 600 of our hospital beds are currently taken up by Covid-19 patients.

Further to that, about 10 to 20 beds are taken in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).

He described this as “quite a drain on our system”, which has about 10,000 beds.

This is a “significant workload” on our healthcare workers and system, he added.

However, he sounded a confident note, concluding that “we can withstand this”.

Featured image adapted from Ong Ye Kung on Facebook and MS News.