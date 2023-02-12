S’pore Gurkha Smashes Personal Best For IPPT Run In 6min 46sec, Beats Fastest Record Set In 2022

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Gurkha Subas Gurung Clocks 6min 46sec For 2.4km Run In IPPT

If the name Subas Gurung sounds familiar, you may have heard that he was one of the noteworthy contenders in the 2.4km Pocari Sweat Run, organised by national runner Soh Rui Yong.

His impressive speed earned him second place in the challenge on 8 Jan 2022, clocking 6min 54.53sec right before Soh, who came in third at 6min 55.50sec.

However, he’s not one to rest on his laurels. Subas has now smashed his own personal record for the 2.4km run in the Individual Physical Proficiency Test (IPPT), completing it at 6min 46sec.

In doing so, it appears that he has also beaten the national record for the run.

Gurkha achieves personal best for 2.4km IPPT run

Posting to TikTok on 16 Jan, Subas shared that he achieved a personal best record for his 2.4km run, which was part of the IPPT.

In the footage, he dashes across the finishing line triumphantly, having completed the run in 6:46.

According to Singapore Athletics, the current national record holder for the run is national 1,500m runner Jeevaneesh Soundararajah, the very same person who won first place in the January 2022 edition of the Pocari Sweat Run with a timing of 6min 52.97sec.

And just eight months after, in August 2022, he lowered this mark by two seconds, finishing the second edition of the 2.4km run in six minutes and 50 seconds.

Praised for high endurance

Needless to say, netizens were more than amazed by Subas’ impressive feat.

Many praised him for smashing his best and acing the run.

A few others commented that they could have never achieved that speed for their own 2.4km run.

Subas trained daily to keep fit

Part of the Gurkha Contingent (GC), the Singapore Police Force (SPF) previously mentioned that Subas trains hard daily to keep fit.

Known as one of the fittest officers in the GC, he had previously recorded a 6min 58sec timing for the run.

This was after completing 59 push-ups and 60 sit-ups.

Congratulations to Subas for constantly proving himself against all odds. May he continue to smash even more records in 2023 and beyond.

Featured image adapted from Subas Gurung on TikTok.