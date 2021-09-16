Singapore Police Force Supports Gurkha Runner For Upcoming Pocari Sweat Run

Earlier this month, Singapore runner Soh Rui Yong opened a challenge to all citizens to beat his timing of 6 minutes and 53 seconds in a 2.4km run.

To make things more exciting, he has gotten the help of one of Singapore’s fittest Gurkhas, Subas Gurung.

Upon agreeing to participate in the upcoming Pocari Sweat Singapore run on 10 Oct, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) gave their support for Subas, who is one of their Gurkha Contingent (GC) officers.

SPF posted on Facebook that they will be cheering on the Gurkha runner no matter the results.

SPF will cheer Gurkha on for 2.4km challenge

In light of Soh Rui Yong’s 2.4km challenge open to all Singaporeans, one of SPF’s GC officers, Subas Gurung, will be participating as well.

The SPF has since posted on Facebook to talk about Subas’ achievements and cheer him on.

Subas trains hard every day to keep operationally fit. According to SPF, he does so in order to ensure he is able to safeguard Singapore and its residents.

According to SPF, Subas is one of the fittest officers in the GC, having recorded 6 minutes 58 seconds for a 2.4km run during his IPPT.

As if that wasn’t impressive enough, Subas achieved that timing after doing 59 push-ups and 60 sit-ups, which gave him a perfect IPPT score.

SPF Gurkha runner participating of his own will

SPF noted that Subas had registered for the run on 3 Sep on his own accord.

His only reason for joining the run, it said, was to challenge himself and his personal record rather than to beat anyone.

SPF noted that Subas often tests his limit in order to execute the demanding duties required of him during police operations.

SPF said it is immensely proud of having officers like Subas and will cheer him on no matter the results.

After all, what matters most is the spirit of sportsmanship, steadfastness, and service to the nation, all of which Subas embodies.

All the best to Subas

As it comes down to less than a month to the Pocari Sweat Run, there is growing anticipation to see if anyone can achieve the target set by Soh.

Whatever the outcome, it will certainly be an entertaining competition to watch.

All the best to Subas and the other participants for the upcoming run. May the best runner win!

