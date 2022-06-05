Hammer On PIE Reportedly Gets Stuck In Passing Car, Couple Stranded For 1.5 Hours

Car Runs Over Hammer On PIE, Driver Has To Remove It With Car Jack & Tools

Driving on Singapore’s expressways can be dangerous due to reckless and speeding vehicles.

However, an unlucky couple driving on the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) didn’t crash into any other car, but had their car damaged anyway — by a hammer.

The implement got stuck in their car, tearing a hole through it.

This caused them to be stranded for about 1.5 hours as they tried to pull it out.

Freak incident before Eunos Link exit

The freak incident happened on Friday (3 Jun) evening, reported Lianhe Zaobao.

Ms Zheng, a 55-year-old accounting supervisor, said her husband had picked her up from work and they were driving on the PIE before the exit to Eunos Link.

Suddenly, there was a crackling sound from beneath their car, which started having trouble moving forward.

They had no choice but to stop on the road shoulder to see what had happened.

Hammer on PIE was 30cm long

What they found surprised them: A large iron hammer was sticking out from the undercarriage of the car.

It had pierced through the metal, poking a hole of about 5cm wide.

The hammer itself was about 1 foot – or 30cm – long, Zaobao reported.

That’s roughly the length of about two smartphones.

Ms Zheng said they were incredulous at the time as they wouldn’t have expected a big hammer to be on the expressway for no reason.

Couple had to pull out hammer themselves

Worse was to come, as they couldn’t get help, according to Zaobao.

When they called the car dealership, they were advised to call a towing service.

However, Ms Zheng’s husband couldn’t get through the hotline, and finally gave up trying.

Eventually, based on the car dealership’s instructions, he had to lift the car up with a car jack, and remove the hammer slowly with tools.

The process took more than one hour.

Car still operational

Ms Zheng said they were afraid their car would have problems functioning, or there might be an oil leak.

Thankfully, however, the car seemed to still be operational, so they quickly drove off.

Even after reaching home safely, the couple still had some lingering fears, so they will be sending the car for repair over the next few days.

Hammer on PIE from industrial buildings?

Ms Zheng said that there are industrial buildings near the area where the incident occurred.

Thus, she guessed that the hammer might have fallen from a passing vehicle or left behind after construction works nearby.

However, someone with experience in the renovation line told Zaobao that the hammer found didn’t look like it was for mechanical use.

Instead, it’s likely to be used for breaking floor tiles, stone or walls during renovation.

Another renovation contractor told the paper that such hammers are also used in cement works.

Be careful & vigilant on the expressway

Driving on the expressway is already stressful enough without having to look out for large tools casually lying on the road.

Fortunately, nobody was injured in the incident, which could’ve been far more serious.

Ms Zheng and her husband may have to pay for their car’s damage out of their own pocket, though, since it’ll be tough to find the person responsible.

If you’re driving through the area, do be careful and vigilant.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured images adapted from Shin Min Daily News on Facebook.