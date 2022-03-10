5 Men Arrested After Suspected Involvement In Speed Driving Along CTE

As we all know, traffic rules are in place to ensure the safety of all road users. Drivers who deliberately defy them and put others at risk thus have to face the music.

Just last month, on 27 Feb, a widely circulated video captured 9 vehicles recklessly speeding along the Central Expressway (CTE).

After receiving an alert, police officers carried out a raid, seizing 9 vehicles on Wednesday (9 Mar). They also arrested 5 men involved in the case of dangerous driving.

Police investigations are currently ongoing.

Police first alerted to dangerous driving incident on 27 Feb

Citing a news release on Wednesday (9 Mar), TODAY Online reported that police received an alert regarding a case of dangerous driving along the CTE on 27 Feb.

A video showing 9 vehicles speeding along the CTE had been uploaded on SG Road Vigilante’s YouTube channel that same day.

After circulating online, the clip has since garnered over 90,000 views at the time of writing.

Recorded from the perspective of a motorcyclist riding in the centre lane, one could see just how fast the cars were travelling as they whizzed past in the blink of an eye.

Police arrested 5 men and seized 9 vehicles

Following investigations, Traffic Police (TP) officers conducted an islandwide operation in the early hours of Wednesday (9 Mar) morning.

They arrested 5 men aged between 22 and 33.

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), police also seized 9 vehicles, including a Mazda 3 and Subaru Impreza WRX in Punggol.

Source

After conducting checks, they towed the vehicles that resembled the ones in the video.

Drivers reminded to keep road safe

Taking the opportunity to address all road users, the TP superintendent asserted their “serious stance against errant motorists who choose to flout traffic laws and endanger the safety of other road users”.

She also urged all motorists to exercise good road sense and keep Singapore’s roads safe for all, cited CNA.

Anyone found guilty of dangerous driving can be jailed for up to 12 months and face a fine of up to $5,000.

Practise safe driving at all times

Reckless driving is not only irresponsible, but also highly dangerous as it risks the lives of the driver as well as everyone within the vehicle’s vicinity.

Kudos to the police officers for paying attention to the footage and taking action against the drivers involved in the dangerous incident. We hope that the drivers will learn their lesson and avoid engaging in such unsafe activities again.

Let this be a reminder to all of us that ensuring road safety is a shared responsibility.

Featured image adapted from SG Road Vigilante on YouTube and The Straits Times on Facebook.