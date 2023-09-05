Chinese Police Officer Handcuffs Himself To Suicidal Man, Pulls Him To Safety

The officers pulled the suicidal man to safety after firefighters arrived to help them.

By - 5 Sep 2023, 5:41 pm

Chinese Police Officer Prevents Suicide By Handcuffing Himself To Man

A police officer in China recently prevented a tragedy by using handcuffs to secure himself to a suicidal man standing on the edge of a high-rise building.

The officer, Mr Li Yansong, responded to a call from the suicidal man’s family.

Finding the man on a ledge, Mr Li handcuffed himself to the man and told him to hold on tightly.

Mr Li and his partner eventually pulled the suicidal man to safety with the help of firefighters.

Police officer handcuffs himself to suicidal man in China

According to The Straits Times (ST), the family of the suicidal man, Mr Chen, had lost contact with him. Worried, they called the police on 23 Aug.

Mr Li and his police partner found Mr Chen about to jump off the top of a residential building in Hubei province, China.

From the video uploaded to Douyin, Mr Chen had climbed over the parapet of the building’s roof and stood on a small exposed ledge just beneath it.

Source: 十堰警事 on Douyin

The video’s timestamps also indicated that the incident took place at 7.35am.

Grabbing tightly onto Mr Chen’s hand, Mr Li urged him to not be impulsive and to hold onto his hand.

Mr Li quickly thought of an idea and told his partner to take out his handcuffs.

While his partner held on tightly to the suicidal man’s wrist, Mr Li handcuffed himself to Mr Chen, ensuring that the latter could not quickly break their grip and jump off.

Source: 十堰警事 on Douyin

Even so, this act put Mr Li at serious risk if Mr Chen were to throw himself off the ledge.

Despite this, both officers coaxed Mr Chen to stay calm all the while and not take his own life.

Suicidal man rescued after firefighters arrive

Mr Li held onto Mr Chen until backup arrived. Together, they pulled Mr Chen up onto the roof at 7.58am.

Source: 十堰警事 on Douyin

A group of firefighters assisted in the rescue, with one in orange gear standing on the ledge and helping with the rescue.

Source: 十堰警事 on Douyin

Mr Li’s quick thinking and dedication to saving the suicidal man deserve much praise.

MS News also hopes that Mr Chen received the mental health help he needed.

Closer to home, Singapore police and Singapore Civil Defence Force officers rescued a woman who had jumped into the Kallang River earlier this year.

Featured image adapted from 十堰警事 on Douyin.

