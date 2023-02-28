Woman Tries To Jump Into Kallang River Again After Getting Rescued, Arrested Under Mental Health Act

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Woman Seen Floating In Kallang River On 28 Feb, Arrested Under Mental Health Act

On Tuesday (28 Feb) morning, some passers-by spotted a woman floating in the Kallang River.

Singapore Police Force (SPF) and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers soon arrived at the scene.

However, witnesses said that after being pulled onto land, the woman tried to jump into the river again and had to be held back by police officers.

The 35-year-old was later arrested under the Mental Health Act, reported Shin Min Daily News.

4 police cars & 1 SCDF vehicle spotted at scene

At around 6am on Tuesday (28 Feb), a passer-by who worked at a nearby building spotted a person floating in the Kallang River.

By this point, the person seemed to have floated a distance away from the bridge.

When the passer-by took a closer look, they noticed that it was a woman. Shortly after, they informed the police about the matter.

Shin Min Daily News reported that the area was bounded by HDB estates, a park, and office buildings. It was a rather remote place that not many will pass by.

Nearby residents later spotted about four police vehicles and one SCDF vehicle parked near the bridge.

Upon arriving at the scene, several SCDF officers were seen pulling the woman ashore.

Woman attempted to jump back into Kallang River

After she was rescued, the woman reportedly continued to struggle, even making an attempt to jump back into the river.

She was eventually held down by about four police officers.

30-year-old Mr Lin, a colleague of the passer-by, told Shin Min Daily News that the woman refused to get on a stretcher and kept struggling.

She was later seen sitting on the stretcher with two to three police officers talking to her. It is believed that they were trying to calm the woman down.

Arrested under Mental Health Act

According to photos, the woman had shoulder-length hair and was wearing a grey t-shirt and long pants.

She was barefooted and appeared fearful and anxious.

Mr Lin shared with Shin Min Daily News that the woman was handcuffed and brought into a police car.

Police later confirmed that the incident took place at around 7.20am on Tuesday (28 Feb).

The 35-year-old woman was arrested under the Mental Health Act.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News and Google Maps.