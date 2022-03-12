HDB Rental Flat For Singles Has Partition Wall In Bedroom

When it comes to housing in Singapore, the hot topic of late is the minimum qualifying age for singles to secure an HDB flat.

Now, it seems like another issue may have come to the fore — the privacy of rental flats for singles under the Joint Singles Scheme Operator-Run (JSS-OR) model.

In a series of photos posted today (12 Mar), the Housing & Development Board (HDB) offered a glimpse into one such flat.

After seeing the unit from every angle, netizens had quite a bit to say.

HDB offers glimpse into JSS-OR rental flat for singles

In Dec 2021, HDB first announced the JSS-OR pilot, which allows singles to apply for a rental unit even if they don’t have a flatmate.

A social service agency will then match the applicant with a flatmate based on factors like age, gender, and living habits.

While the model sounds pretty straightforward, what many have not had any insight into is what these flats look like. On Saturday (12 Mar), HDB finally offered a sneak peek.

Looking generally clean and in order, there doesn’t appear much to nitpick about. However, the shared sleeping area elicited some mixed reactions.

Bedroom partition not enough to ensure privacy

Over in the spacious bedroom for 2, HDB explained that partitions provide residents with some privacy.

However, after seeing the photo which shows 2 beds separated by a thin wall with a visible gap on top, netizens questioned whether the partition is enough.

One Facebook user pointed out that the room is still “too open”, so both tenants will be able to hear even the slightest noise from each other.

Several others quipped that the layout resembles an army bunk, with the metal bed frames and lack of personal space.

Generally, however, the sentiment among concerned netizens was that there doesn’t appear to be enough privacy for tenants.

A sufficient roof over one’s head

Positive commenters, on the other hand, highlighted that this is still better than not having a roof over one’s head.

Indeed, for individuals in desperate need of a place to stay but with certain limitations, the JSS-OR flat is a good option.

After all, HDB did say that the flats come equipped with general furnishings and appliances, so one need not worry about forking out extra expenses unnecessarily.

With those on hand, these units are basically move-in ready for singles looking for a home.

Hope improvements will be made accordingly

Since the JSS-OR is still in its early stages, perhaps HDB can continue reviewing the model and make improvements where necessary.

Hopefully, as they keep making changes, they can eventually provide better housing options for singles in Singapore.

In the meantime, let’s hope that those who are already living in such flats are leading comfortable lives.

