Heavy Traffic Expected At Land Checkpoints From 31 Aug To 11 Sep, Prepare For Longer Waiting Time

Heavy Traffic Expected At Checkpoints Over Polling Day & School Holidays

Thanks to the 2023 Presidential Election in Singapore, Polling Day falls on Friday (1 Sep). Not only does this mean an extended weekend, but students also get one extra day for their September holidays.

As such, we can expect to see more traffic between Singapore and Malaysia during this period.

The Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) of Singapore has issued an advisory regarding the expected traffic conditions at the Causeway and Second Link for the coming long weekend.

As is typical for most holidays, they are expecting heavy traffic and a longer waiting time.

Checkpoint traffic saw over 1.2 million travellers during June holidays

In a press release published on Monday (28 Aug), ICA shared that the recent June school holidays saw continuous heavy traffic at the land checkpoints.

In fact, they recorded almost 250,000 departing travellers at the start of the holidays.

On the weekend of 16 to 18 June, over 1.2 million travellers used the land checkpoints. This averaged more than 400,000 crossings per day.

Those who travelled by car had to wait up to three hours before they could clear immigration during peak periods, said ICA.

Heavy traffic expected for Polling Day & September holidays, factor in additional waiting time

The Presidential Election will be on Friday (1 Sep), which will then be followed by the week-long September school holidays.

As such, checkpoint traffic is likely to be heavy between Thursday (31 Aug) to Monday (11 Sep).

ICA thus advised those who wish to enter or leave Singapore via the land checkpoints to factor in additional waiting time to clear immigration, especially over the weekends.

Commuters may keep an eye on the traffic situation through the One Motoring website. Alternatively, you may do so via the Expressway Monitoring & Advisory System (EMAS) along the BKE and AYE.

Real-time traffic updates will be available on ICA’s Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) pages. Local radio broadcasts will also provide regular traffic updates.

The radio stations are:

Money 89.3

Kiss92

One 91.3

Hao 96.3

UFM 100.3

In addition, ICA urges motorists to refrain from queue-cutting to avoid aggravating congestion and endangering others. Motorists should observe traffic rules, maintain lane discipline, and cooperate with officers on-site.

Those caught queue-cutting will be turned back into Singapore.

Also read: Vehicles Cutting Queue At Tuas Checkpoint Will Be Sent Back To S’pore: Johor Chief Minister



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.