Vehicles Cutting Queue At Tuas Checkpoint Will Be Sent Back To S’pore: Johor Chief Minister

Vehicles Cutting Queue At Tuas Checkpoint To Be Barred From Entering Malaysia, Says Onn Hafiz Ghazi

Motorists stuck in bumper-to-bumper traffic at the land crossings to Johor Bahru (JB) might be tempted to cut queue to skip part of the jam.

However, not only is this practice against the rules, it might get you sent back to Singapore.

That’s what Johor Chief Minister (CM) Onn Hafiz Ghazi has said, at least when it comes to the Tuas Second Link.

Malaysian police on duty on 1st day of long weekend

In a Facebook post on Friday (2 June) morning, Mr Onn Hafiz noted that officers from the Royal Malaysia Police were on duty at the Sultan Abu Bakar Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security Complex (KSAB).

The complex handles vehicles heading into Malaysia from Singapore’s Tuas Checkpoint.

He thanked them for their work controlling the traffic congestion there on the first day of the Vesak Day long weekend.

Vehicles cutting queue at checkpoint cannot enter Malaysia: Chief Minister

Mr Onn Hafiz also said something that frequent drivers to JB might want to take note of.

Vehicles cutting queue at the checkpoint cannot enter Malaysia, he understands.

Instead, they will be directed back to Singapore — making their entire journey a waste of time.

The CM shared a photo of traffic cones on the road near KSAB, which will make it difficult for potential queue-cutters to get ahead.

Double white lines on Causeway to prevent queue cutting

As for the Causeway, Singapore’s Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) has demarcated the two-lane viaduct leading towards Woodlands Checkpoint with double white lines.

They’ve also implemented enforcement cameras there to deter drivers from using the motorcycle lane to jump queue.

Johor’s CM didn’t explicitly mention what steps his side would take to prevent queue cutting at the Causeway.

Netizens approve of checkpoint enforcement to prevent cutting queue

Nevertheless, most netizens approved of what Mr Onn Ghazi said, with one saying that motorists should be polite to those who’ve been queueing for hours.

Another netizen suggested that the police be on duty 24/7 at the checkpoints, especially during peak periods like weekends. That’s because it’s a “free for all” when there’s no police enforcement, he claimed.

Others pleaded for Mr Onn Ghazi to help alleviate the massive jams from Woodlands and Tuas Checkpoints since the long weekend began on Thursday (1 June) evening.

‘Unusual congestion’ at both checkpoints since 1 June

Indeed, in a subsequent post that evening, the Johor CM noted that there was “unusual congestion” at both checkpoints since Thursday.

This was due to the Vesak Day public holiday creating a long weekend that also coincided with the school holidays.

On Thursday night, more than 258,000 travellers crossed the Causeway, while 63,000 more used the Second Link, he said.

The large crowd caused massive human and vehicular traffic, with travellers queuing for up to seven hours.

Johor CM takes steps to prevent future congestion

To ensure that such a situation doesn’t happen again, Mr Onn Ghazi has asked the management of both checkpoints on the Malaysian side to consider opening counters specifically for pedestrians and public transport, especially during holidays.

He also requested officers from the Malaysian Immigration Department, the Royal Customs Department of Malaysia, the Royal Malaysian Police and the Malaysian Volunteer Department to continue to ensure the smooth flow of traffic across the border.

With these steps, hopefully traffic at our checkpoints will improve the next time a long weekend rolls around.

