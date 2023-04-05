Viaduct To Woodlands Checkpoint Now Has Double White Lines So Motorists Can’t Cut Queue

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Woodlands Checkpoint Viaduct Now Sports Double White Lines To Prevent Queue Jumping

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) has announced that they have demarcated the two-lane viaduct leading towards Woodlands Checkpoint with double white lines.

This was after the authority made the observation that drivers would use the motorcycle lane to jump the queue.

They have also implemented enforcement cameras along the viaduct to deter motorists from making such offences.

Posting to Facebook, ICA revealed that they have demarcated the viaduct leading to Woodlands Checkpoint with continuous double white lines.

The decision came after ICA became aware of drivers using the motorcycle lane to cut in front of cars waiting to enter the checkpoint for immigration clearance.

Such actions can worsen congestion at the checkpoint and increase travel time, they pointed out.

To address the issue, ICA collaborated with the Land Transport Authority (LTA) to demarcate the two lanes at the viaduct.

Crossing the lines would be a traffic violation

ICA added that crossing the double white lines would be a traffic violation. This also applies to drivers who use the motorcycle lane to cut into the car lane, essentially jumping the queue.

Enforcement cameras have also been installed along the viaduct to identify cars that have committed this offence.

Offenders will face a composition fine of S$150/- and four demerit points.

In addition, ICA warned travellers to expect heavy traffic in the lead-up to and during the Qing Ming Festival and Good Friday long weekend.

As such, they reminded motorists to follow traffic rules, maintain lane discipline and comply with checkpoint officers’ instructions.

If you’re planning to travel to Malaysia soon, do take note of this new road marking. Let your acquaintances who are travelling know too, so they’ll be aware before taking that route.

