Heavy Traffic At S’pore-M’sia Borders Expected Between 3 & 11 Apr, Take Note If Travelling

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Cater For Longer Travelling Times Across Singapore-Malaysia Borders Next Week

If you have plans to head to Malaysia for the Qing Ming Festival or the Good Friday long weekend, brace yourself for heavy traffic.

This morning (30 Mar), the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) released an advisory to preempt commuters about potentially long travelling times across the Singapore-Malaysia land borders next week.

It also urged them to comply with customs requirements and regulations for smoother journeys.

Long travelling times expected at land borders

ICA is expecting heavy traffic at both the Woodlands and Tuas Checkpoints between 3 Apr and 11 Apr.

Heavy traffic during this period is a repeating phenomenon that has always plagued the checkpoints.

According to ICA, over one million travellers crossed the land checkpoints during the Good Friday long weekend in 2019.

The latest anticipated surge in traveller numbers comes on account of the upcoming Qing Ming Festival and Good Friday long weekend.

ICA added that it expects continuous tailbacks for departure traffic from the Causeway. It thus advised travellers to factor in additional time for immigration clearance.

As a guideline, the average waiting time for motorists travelling by car in 2019 during the same period was about three hours.

In light of the situation, ICA recommended that individuals postpone non-essential trips to avoid getting caught in the congestion.

Before embarking on their journeys, motorists can check the traffic situation at checkpoints through the OneMotoring website.

They may also look out for notices on the Expressway Monitoring & Advisory System installed along the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) and Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE).

ICA will be providing intermittent updates on prevailing traffic conditions through their Facebook and Twitter accounts.

Additionally, local radio stations Money 89.3, Kiss92, One 91.3, Hao 96.3, and UFM 100.3 will be broadcasting live traffic updates.

Comply with requirements for a smoother journey

In its advisory, ICA also urged commuters to abide by checkpoint requirements.

Singapore residents and eligible first-time foreign visitors travelling by bus are encouraged to clear immigration via the automated lanes at the passenger halls.

If you’re intending to brave the heavy traffic, make sure to take note of these requirements before starting your journey:

Passports should have a remaining validity of at least six months

Singapore permanent residents who have renewed their passports should transfer their Re-Entry Permit to the new document

Long-term pass holders should notify ICA or the Ministry of Manpower of any changes in their passport particulars

Proactively declare dutiable or controlled items before officers do checks

Departing travellers driving Singapore-registered cars must observe the “three-quarter tank” rule

Be patient & courteous on the road

In the advisory, ICA warned commuters against queue-cutting as this could result in severe congestion. It could also compromise the safety of other motorists.

It shared that it will continue to facilitate immigration clearance without compromising security.

ICA asked commuters for their understanding and also urged them to be patient, observe traffic rules, and cooperate with officers on-site.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from OneMotoring, for illustration purposes only.