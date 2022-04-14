ICA Warns Of Checkpoint Jams On Good Friday Weekend, Travellers Advised To Plan Journey

Expect Heavy Traffic At Woodlands & Tuas Checkpoints Over Good Friday Weekend

With the Good Friday weekend falling just weeks after the reopening of Malaysian borders, some Singaporean families might have bookmarked the festive weekend for a long-awaited trip across the Causeway.

Anticipating a surge in travellers at Woodlands and Tuas Checkpoint, the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) issued an advisory for travellers to plan their journies well and to avoid peak hours over the long weekend break.

Travellers were also advised to have the necessary documents prepared for a smoother experience.

Expect checkpoint jams over Good Friday weekend

Before the pandemic, it was unsurprising to see traffic jams at our land borders whenever there was a long weekend. Safe to say, this will likely be the case over theupcoming Good Friday weekend from 14 to 17 Apr.

On Wednesday (13 Apr), ICA issued an advisory for travellers to plan their journies accordingly if they’re visiting Malaysia over the Good Friday weekend.

Before embarking on their journies, travellers are encouraged to check the traffic situation via the following channels:

One Motoring website

Expressway Monitoring & Advisory System (EMAS) installed on BKE and AYE

ICA’s Facebook and Twitter accounts

In 2019, before the pandemic struck, land checkpoints between Singapore and Malaysia apparently saw long waiting times of up to 3 hours over the Good Friday weekend.

Travellers are advised to avoid the following peak hours when they might be heavy traffic:

Departing Singapore

4pm (14 April) to 2am (15 April)

5am to 1pm (15 April)

Arriving in Singapore

12pm to 11.59pm (17 April)

Prepare all requirements

Travellers are also reminded to have the necessary documents prepared to hasten processing times.

These include:

Passports with at least 6 months’ validity

Valid Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP)

LTA approval email

Autopass card (for drivers of foreign-registered vehicles entering Singapore)

For more information, travellers are advised to check ICA’s travel advice posted on their website.

Avoid long jams and have the relevant documents prepared

For many Singaporeans, it has been more than 2 months since they last visited Malaysia.

Hence, it shouldn’t come as a surprise if jams were to emerge at the Singapore-Malaysia land checkpoints over the Good Friday weekend.

If you or anyone you know are planning to visit Malaysia this weekend, do adhere to ICA’s advice for a smoother travel experience.

